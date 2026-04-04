Line Combinations: Red Wings at Rangers

Detroit clashes with struggling Rangers. Larkin must lead, while Fox ignites New York's offense in a crucial playoff push battle.
The Detroit Red Wings finally got their bounce back win on Thursday when taking down the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-2 victory. They now turn their attention to the Big Apple as they close out their three-game road trip with a stop at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers.
Despite having a handful of notable players, the Rangers are having a troubling season with a 31-36-9 record that ranks fourth-worst in the NHL. As the Red Wings look to snap their near-decade long playoff drought, two points on Saturday is a must as they need to beat bottom tier teams as they are tied with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and the aforementioned Flyers all at 88 points.
From New York, expect a big game out of defenseman Adam Fox, who took his Olympic snub from Team USA personally and has been red hot lately with points in five straight games and totaling eight points during that span.
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Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs New York (Saturday)
Finnie – Larkin – Appleton
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Perron – Compher – Raymond
van Riemsdyk - Kasper - Shine
Johansson – Seider
Edvinsson – Faulk
Chiarot - Benard-Docker
Gibson
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