Line Combinations: Red Wings at Sabres

This will be the third and final meeting between Detroit and Buffalo, with the Sabres winning both previous matchups. Since their last meeting in mid-November, Buffalo has only improved. Over their past 15 games, the Sabres have gone 12-1-2, the best record in the league during that span. They have combined explosive offense with one of the league’s top defensive performances, pushing them to first place in the Atlantic Division and establishing them as a serious Stanley Cup contender.