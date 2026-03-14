Line Combinations: Red Wings at Stars

The road to the playoffs is becoming increasingly difficult for the Detroit Red Wings as they prepare to face one of the NHL’s hottest teams and a strong Stanley Cup contender, the Dallas Stars, on Saturday.
Detroit cannot afford to leave this game without points. The Red Wings currently hold a wild card spot but sit just two points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are close behind in the standings. Creating some separation will not be easy, especially with Dallas entering the matchup on a dominant run. The Stars have gone 13-0-1 in their last 14 games, marking one of the hottest stretches in franchise history.
Dallas also has plenty at stake. They are chasing the Colorado Avalanche for the top seed in the Central Division and sit five points back. At the same time, the Stars are looking to extend their four-point lead over the Minnesota Wild in the battle for home-ice advantage in what could be a first-round playoff matchup.
Both teams will be dealing with significant injuries. Detroit remains without captain Dylan Larkin and center Andrew Copp, which has left the team very thin at the center position. Dallas is also missing key forwards Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz.
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What makes the Stars particularly dangerous is that their recent surge has come largely without two of their best players. Other stars such as Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, and especially Matt Duchene have stepped up to carry the team during this stretch. Duchene has been on an incredible run with 21 points in his last 14 games, making him a player Detroit will need to limit as much as possible.
Kasper showed some momentum earlier with seven points over a 12-game stretch, but he has cooled off recently with just one point in his last five games heading into Saturday. His performance could play a major role in whether Detroit can secure a crucial result against Dallas.
DeBrincat – Compher – Kane
Finnie – Kasper – Raymond
Brandsegg-Nygård – Rasmussen – Appleton
Shine – Dries – van Riemsdyk
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Benard-Docker
Gibson
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