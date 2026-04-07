Line Combinations: Red Wings vs Blue Jackets

Desperate teams clash as Red Wings fight for playoff life against a reeling Blue Jackets squad. Key scorers aim to deliver in this crucial wild card showdown.
The Detroit Red Wings are running out of time, after losing six of their last eight games, the urgency has reached its peak as they head into the final five games of the season, each one carrying must-win importance.
Their next test comes Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a direct competitor in the Eastern Conference wild card race. Both teams are desperate for points and will be pushing to deliver their strongest performance. While Detroit is in need of a turnaround, Columbus finds itself in a similar position, riding a six-game losing streak and determined to avoid a seventh straight defeat.
This matchup marks the third and final meeting between the two clubs this season. The previous two contests were tightly contested, each decided by a single goal, suggesting another close battle is likely.
For Detroit, much of the spotlight will be on Patrick Kane, who is looking to bounce back after a costly late penalty in the team’s recent loss to the Minnesota Wild. Despite that misstep, Kane has been a driving force offensively, recording 10 points over his last six games. He has been especially effective alongside linemate Alex DeBrincat, who has been equally productive with 18 points in his last 13 outings.
On the other side, Columbus will look to Kirill Marchenko to continue his strong season. The former second-round pick has emerged as a key piece for the Blue Jackets, tallying 64 points in 71 games while adding five points in his last four contests.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Columbus (Tuesday)
Finnie – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Kasper – Compher – Perron
van Riemsdyk - Rasmussen - Mazur
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Benard-Docker
Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka
Gibson
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.