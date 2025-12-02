Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins meet again on Tuesday in the second half of their home-and-home series, with Detroit looking to rebound after a shootout loss that extended its slump. The Red Wings aim to halt a two-game home skid and regain momentum, while Boston seeks to stabilize itself following a 4-5-0 stretch. With their previous matchup still fresh and physical, another intense, hard-hitting contest is expected as both teams push to correct recent inconsistencies.

Detroit’s lineup is searching for energy, and recent sparks have come from depth contributors like Michael Rasmussen, who has delivered three points in his last two games and may be trending toward a career year. He will stay in the bottom six alongside J. T. Compher, who has found his own rhythm with three points in three games.

Andrew Copp, still struggling offensively, moves up to join Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane in hopes of rediscovering his game. Boston counters with breakout scorer Morgan Geekie, who is tied for the league lead in goals, and will rely heavily on elite goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who leads the league in several key advanced metrics.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Recent trends favor Boston, which has won four of the last five meetings, and the teams have consistently played low-scoring games. Detroit is counting on Patrick Kane to break his eight-game goal drought, supported by Lucas Raymond, who has dominated the Bruins with points in seven straight matchups.

Boston threats include Geekie, who has heated up against Detroit, and Pavel Zacha, who has been quietly effective in the series. In net, Cam Talbot and Swayman present a compelling goalie duel, with both boasting strong career numbers against their opponent.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Boston (Tuesday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Kasper – Danielson – Soderblom

Rasmussen – Compher – Berggren

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Hamonic

Talbot

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.