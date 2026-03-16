Line Combinations: Red Wings vs Flames

As March continues to resonate with Detroit Red Wings fans, Monday presents a prime opportunity for the team to turn things around when they face the Calgary Flames.
After dropping five of their last six games, the Red Wings have a chance to bounce back against a Flames squad that has lost seven of its last nine and sits 31st in the league with a 26-33-7 record. For any team aiming to contend, winning against lower-tier opponents is essential, and Detroit will need a crucial victory to remain in the playoff conversation.
Second-year center Marco Kasper was pushed back to the bottom six, giving fans a first look at Emmitt Finnie centering a line alongside regular linemate Lucas Raymond, with Perron on the left wing.
The trio made an immediate impact, combining for a late goal to tie the game; Finnie drew out the goaltender before delivering a slick backhand pass to Raymond for the equalizer. This unit will be one to watch moving forward.
The Flames, meanwhile, will look different than the last time these teams met. Recent trades sent Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri elsewhere, putting the spotlight on younger talents like 23-year-old Matt Coronato and top-line winger Joel Farabee. Farabee has been particularly hot lately, posting two goals and three assists over his last five games, maintaining a point-per-game pace.
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DeBrincat – Compher – Kane
Perron – Finnie – Raymond
van Riemsdyk – Kasper – Leonard
Shine – Dries – Appleton
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Benard-Docker
Gibson
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