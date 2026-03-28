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Line Combinations: Red Wings vs Flyers

Jake Tye
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Red Wings chase playoff spot against streaking Flyers. DeBrincat's hot streak meets Cates' surge in a crucial, high-stakes battle.

The Detroit Red Wings are back in the thick of the playoff race after picking up a crucial road win Friday against the division-leading Buffalo Sabres. With the victory, Detroit now sits level with the Ottawa Senators and just one point behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They will have an opportunity to move ahead as soon as Saturday.

The Red Wings continue their push in the second half of a back-to-back when they take on the surging Philadelphia Flyers, who have won six of their last eight games. The timing creates a compelling matchup, as Detroit looks to build momentum while keeping pace in a tightly contested race.

Saturday presents a major opportunity for the Red Wings to gain ground. The Islanders face a tough test against the Florida Panthers, a team that still has most of its core intact and is looking to rebound after losing four of its last six games. Meanwhile, the Senators are set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in what projects to be another difficult matchup. With their closest competitors facing strong opposition, Detroit has a chance to make a meaningful move in the standings.

The Red Wings entered Friday on a disappointing 6-9-3 run over their previous 18 games, making their recent win feel like a potential turning point. With limited games remaining, they will need to string together more victories to stay in control of their postseason fate.

Saturday’s game also marks the first of three upcoming meetings between Detroit and Philadelphia, adding another layer of importance as the teams prepare for a late-season mini-series that could carry playoff implications.

Detroit will look to continue riding the hot hand of Alex DeBrincat, who is finishing the season in dominant form with 14 points in his last eight games, including 11 in his past five. On the other side, Noah Cates has been a key contributor for Philadelphia’s third line, recording points in four of his last five games with four goals and two assists over that stretch.

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Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Buffalo (Friday)

Compher – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Kasper – Finnie – van Riemsdyk

Perron - Appleton - Shine

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Faulk

Johansson - Benard-Docker

Talbot

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