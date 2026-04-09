Line Combinations: Red Wings vs Flyers

Red Wings fight for playoff life against Flyers with star winger Lucas Raymond looking to snap recent slump.
The stakes could not be higher for the Detroit Red Wings heading into Thursday night. With just four games remaining in the regular season, Detroit sits three points outside of a playoff spot and is running out of time to close the gap. At this stage, anything short of winning out would likely bring their postseason hopes to an end and extend a playoff drought that is approaching a decade.
Standing in their way are the Philadelphia Flyers, whom Detroit will face for the third and final time this season. The season series is currently split, with each team earning a win. Their most recent meeting came last Thursday, when Detroit secured a 4-2 victory, a result the Flyers will be eager to respond to.
For the Red Wings, much of the spotlight will fall on Lucas Raymond, who has been relatively quiet of late, recording just eight points over his last 16 games. However, he has found consistent success against Philadelphia, registering points in six of his last seven games against them, including three goals and six assists for nine points. The Red Wings will be counting on him to rediscover that form in a must-win situation.
Philadelphia will counter with an emerging talent in Porter Martone. The 19-year-old, a recent high draft pick, joined the Flyers after his season with the Michigan State Spartans men's ice hockey came to an end in the Frozen Four. He has made an immediate impact at the NHL level, recording four points in his first five games and quickly becoming a player Detroit must account for.
With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Thursday night presents a clear scenario for the Red Wings. Win and stay alive, or risk watching another postseason slip away.
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Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs Philadelphia (Thursday)
Finnie – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Kasper – Compher – Perron
van Riemsdyk - Rasmussen - Mazur
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka
Gibson
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