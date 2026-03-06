Line Combinations: Red Wings vs Panthers

An angry cat is never something you want to provoke, and the Detroit Red Wings will face a fired-up Florida Panthers squad on Friday night. Florida enters the matchup in the second game of a back-to-back after falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets in their previous outing. The Panthers have also struggled recently, dropping nine of their last 11 games, and will be desperate for a rebound victory on the road in Detroit.
The Red Wings claimed the first meeting between these teams earlier this season with a 4–1 win and will now try to accomplish the difficult task of beating Florida twice in a row in the second of four matchups this year.
Florida’s lineup could look somewhat different by puck drop Friday. With the trade deadline approaching, players such as Sergei Bobrovsky, AJ Greer, and Mackie Samoskevich have been mentioned in potential moves as the Panthers consider retooling for next season.
Even so, the team still has plenty of firepower with Sam Bennett has begun to heat up with five points in his last five games, while veteran Brad Marchand appears due for a breakout after going scoreless in three straight. Florida will also continue to lean on key contributors from their recent Stanley Cup runs, including Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, and Anton Lundell.
Detroit, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after letting a 3–1 lead slip away in a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The Wings have lost six of their last nine games and are eager to regain momentum as their grip on a playoff spot begins to loosen.
Offensively, however, Detroit has shown encouraging signs with rookie Emmitt Finnie has rediscovered his scoring touch with goals in back-to-back games after enduring a seven-game point drought. He’ll aim to keep that momentum going alongside fellow youngster Marco Kasper, who has collected nine points over his last 14 contests.
With both Atlantic Division rivals searching for momentum and valuable points, Friday’s meeting has all the ingredients for a fast-paced and high-stakes showdown.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Rasmussen – Larkin – Kane
DeBrincat – Copp – Raymond
Finnie – Kasper – Appleton
van Riemsdyk – Compher – Shine
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Benard-Docker
Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka
Gibson
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.