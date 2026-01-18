Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Senators

The Detroit Red Wings have stayed hot with another exciting win, knocking off the San Jose Sharks on Friday, and they will continue their homestand with a late-afternoon matchup against the Ottawa Senators as the visitors arrive in the Motor City.
Over their last 21 games, Detroit is tied with the Buffalo Sabres for the most points in the NHL, posting an impressive 15-5-1 record during that stretch. Defense has been the backbone of this run, as the Red Wings have allowed just 2.43 goals per game, aided by several strong performances from goaltender John Gibson, who could get the start again against Ottawa.
The Senators, meanwhile, are trying to steady their season after going 4-6-2 over their last 12 games, though they have shown signs of improvement by winning two of their last three. This will be the second meeting between the division rivals this season, with Detroit earning a road victory in the first matchup in Ottawa.
Now the Senators will look to return the favor on the road, even though recent history has oddly favored Ottawa. In the past 11 meetings between the teams, the Senators have won eight times and have taken six of their last eight games in Detroit.
This Red Wings group, however, looks different. Revitalized and confident, Detroit is aiming to put past struggles against Ottawa behind them while extending their current surge. For the Senators, offense has been hard to come by during their recent skid, although defenseman Jake Sanderson has helped spark the attack with two goals and four assists over his last two games, making him a key player to watch.
Detroit will look to keep its top talent rolling, with Lucas Raymond back on the first line and contributing immediately, while Alex DeBrincat continues to produce on the second line. Together, the two have combined for 21 points over the last 21 games, averaging a point per game during the team’s hot streak.
All signs point to an entertaining and high-profile matchup, with the expected goaltending duel featuring Detroit’s John Gibson against an Ottawa crease that has struggled recently. Former Red Wings goalie James Reimer could be tasked with stabilizing the Senators’ net despite limited action this season and recent time spent in the AHL preparing for Sunday’s contest.
van Riemsdyk – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Kasper – Compher – Finnie
Soderblom – Rasmussen – Appleton
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka
Johansson – Benard-Docker
Gibson
