Line Combinations: Red Wings vs Senators

What looked like a quiet Tuesday night game in late March has quickly become a critical moment for the Detroit Red Wings.
The playoff race in the East is incredibly tight, and after their win on Monday, the Ottawa Senators sit just one point behind Detroit and two points behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card spot. A victory for either Detroit or Ottawa would carry major weight, and the two teams are set to meet Tuesday night.
At the same time, the Islanders are taking on the Chicago Blackhawks in a matchup that appears more favorable on paper, increasing the pressure on Detroit to keep pace. This game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Red Wings and Senators this season, with Detroit winning all three previous matchups by a combined score of 11-7. That sets the stage for a high-stakes finale, with the Red Wings aiming for a season sweep.
The two teams have been trending in opposite directions as Detroit has struggled with injuries and inconsistency, posting a 6-8-3 record over its last 17 games. Ottawa, meanwhile, has been red hot, going 14-3-2 over its last 19.
Detroit will need strong contributions across the lineup and could get a boost with the possible return of captain Dylan Larkin, who head coach Todd McLellan said would be a game-time decision. The team is also looking for a breakout performance from recent addition David Perron, who will face his former club and has yet to register a point since rejoining the Red Wings.
Ottawa’s offense has shown improved balance, with 18 goals in its last five games coming from 11 different players. Leading the way during that stretch is recent acquisition Warren Foegele, who enters Tuesday on a three-game goal streak.
He has recorded five goals and one assist for six points in his first nine games with the Senators, a significant jump after posting just nine points in his previous 47 games.
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Finnie – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Compher – Kane
Kasper – Copp – Appleton
Perron - Dries - van Riemsdyk
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Faulk
Johansson - Benard-Docker
Gibson
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