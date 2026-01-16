Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Sharks

The Detroit Red Wings are coming off their first shutout loss of the season after falling 3-0 to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. They will look to bounce back as they return home with a couple of days off before hosting a young and rising San Jose Sharks squad. Detroit has been red-hot lately, posting a 14-5-1 record over its last 20 games, which ranks third-best in the NHL during that span.
The Red Wings’ defensive group has led the charge, allowing just 2.45 goals against per game, while the offense has been steady rather than explosive at 3.10 goals per game. Strong defensive structure and outstanding goaltending from John Gibson have helped Detroit maintain its momentum as the rest of the Atlantic Division tightens the race.
They will face a Sharks team driven by Hart Trophy contender Macklin Celebrini, who has carried San Jose offensively with 24 goals and 47 assists for 71 points in 46 games. The next closest Sharks skater trails him by nearly 40 points. Celebrini’s production has fueled San Jose’s recent surge, with the team winning seven of its last nine games while scoring 36 goals in that stretch.
Another emerging contributor is Pavol Regenda, who spent most of the season in the AHL before making an immediate impact at the NHL level. Regenda has totaled seven goals and one assist for eight points in his first nine games with the Sharks.
Detroit will need to focus on limiting Celebrini while also keeping an eye on the newly dangerous Regenda. The matchup sets up as an exciting and important contest, with the Red Wings aiming to remain in the Atlantic Division race and the Sharks fighting to hold onto a Western Conference wild card spot.
van Riemsdyk – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Kasper – Compher – Finnie
Soderblom – Rasmussen – Appleton
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka
Johansson – Benard-Docker
Gibson
