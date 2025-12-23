Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Stars

The Detroit Red Wings close out play before the holiday break with a major test against the red-hot Dallas Stars, one of the NHL’s top teams with a 25-7-5 record. Detroit enters with confidence of its own, riding an 8-2-2 stretch and holding home-ice advantage in the 274th all-time meeting between the franchises. With the Red Wings looking to extend their lead atop the division and Dallas chasing the league’s best record, the matchup serves as a measuring stick for both clubs heading into the break.

Detroit’s recent success has come from balanced scoring throughout the lineup, led by a resurgent second line featuring Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat, while Moritz Seider continues to anchor the defense with elite production. However, depth scoring remains a concern as the Red Wings prepare to face Dallas’ explosive offense.

The Stars have been the NHL’s hottest team, powered by multiple high-scoring lines and standout performances from Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston. With both teams boasting momentum, star power, and playoff-level intensity, the game sets up as a high-stakes, high-energy showdown.

Red Wings, Stars Bring Scorching Streaks Into Marquee Matchup

The red-hot Red Wings host the equally scorching Stars in a high-stakes showdown to close out the pre-holiday schedule.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Dallas (Tuesday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Leonard

Kasper – Danielson – Appleton

Rasmussen – Compher – van Riemsdyk

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Hamonic

Gibson

