Marco Kasper Scores First Goal Since Oct. 30, Red Wings Beat Sharks 4-2 In Detroit

There was plenty made about young San Jose Sharks phenom forward Macklin Celebrini making an appearance at Little Caesars Arena to face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday evening.
Instead, the game’s main storyline would ultimately focus on another young forward who had been struggling to produce offensively.
Red Wings forward Marco Kasper, playing in his second NHL season, arguably delivered his best performance of the campaign and scored for the first time since late October as part of a 4-2 Detroit victory at Little Caesars Arena.
Kasper's empty-net goal late in regulation with Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov on the bench for a sixth attacker gave him his first tally in 37 games.
He also registered a highlight-reel assist on teammate J.T. Compher's goal in the second period.
He picked up the puck in the neutral zone, dangled around defenseman John Klingberg, and sent a pass through the legs of Dmitry Orlov right onto the tape of Compher, who made no mistake to knot the score at 2-2.
It was the Red Wings who struck first in the game's opening 20 minutes of play, as Alex DeBrincat one-timed a pass from Lucas Raymond past Akarov on the power-play for his 25th goal of the season.
However, San Jose tied the game when a shot from Celebrini slipped in and out of goaltender John Gibson’s glove and landed behind him. Sharks forward Will Smith poked the puck home, giving Celebrini the 72nd point of his sophomore NHL campaign, which ranks third among all NHL scorers.
The Sharks then grabbed their first and only lead early in the second period, as Collin Graf redirected a pass from former Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy past Gibson.
After Compher's tying goal in the second, it would be Dylan Larkin who scored what ultimately proved to be the game-winning goal early in the third period, slipping the puck past Askarov on the goal line.
Despite not initially being called a goal on the ice, video replay confirmed that the puck fully crossed the goal line, and was soon announced by the on-ice officials.
Kasper then scored late in regulation on an assist from Raymond, his third of the game.
John Gibson remained hot for the Red Wings, making 20 saves. Askarov countered with 21 saves.
The Red Wings return to the ice on late Sunday afternoon, as they host the Ottawa Senators.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.