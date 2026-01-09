Patrick Kane Scores 500th Goal For Red Wings, Who Beat Canucks 5-1

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Not only did the Detroit Red Wings remain hot by picking up their seventh victory in their last 10 games, but there was also some notable NHL history made on Thursday evening at Little Caesars Arena.

Forward Patrick Kane scored the 499th and 500th goals of his illustrious career as part of a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, improving Detroit's record to 26-15-4 and keeping them near the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Kane not only scored a power-play goal in the opening 20 minutes of play, but made no mistake with Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen lifted for an extra attacker late in regulation.

Following the historic goal, which made Kane just the 50th player in NHL history to reach the milestone, the rest of his teammates poured off the bench to share in the celebration with him, while the fans gave him a rousing standing ovation.

It was Kane who scored Detroit's first goal of the game while the Red Wings enjoyed a five-on-three power-play opportunity.

Rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka increased Detroit's lead to 2-0 early in the second period with a perfectly placed shot from the slot past the blocker of Lankinen after taking a feed from James van Riemsdyk.

While the Canucks got a bit of life thanks to a power-play goal from Jake DeBrusk, that momentum was quickly snuffed out after van Riemsdyk dished out another nifty assist, this time to J.T. Compher all alone in front of the net for what was his first goal in 19 games.

Not long after Kane's historic 500th goal late in the third period, Lucas Raymond would score his second goal in as many games, increasing the lead to 5-1.

John Gibson was solid in the victory for Detroit, making 23 saves. Lankinen countered with 20 saves.

The Red Wings will next head out on the road Saturday evening to face the Montreal Canadiens, which has now become a clash of two of the top teams in the Atlantic Division with 56 points each.

