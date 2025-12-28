Red Wings Aim For Rebound Against Rival Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings returned to action Saturday with a challenging road test against one of the NHL’s top teams and arguably the league’s best home squad in recent years, the Carolina Hurricanes. Detroit battled hard and received timely offense from unexpected contributors, as Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen each scored to account for the Red Wings’ two goals.

They will aim to bounce back when they return home for the second half of a back-to-back, facing a fierce rival in the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is also coming off a Saturday game, grinding out a 7–5 victory over the Ottawa Senators. After such a high-scoring affair, the Maple Leafs could arrive fatigued from the previous night or energized and looking to build on the win as they travel to the Motor City. The Red Wings will try to respond to their loss while continuing their recent strong play, having won nine of their last 13 games.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit made a modest shuffle to its lineup in Saturday’s loss, reinserting Elmer Söderblom while veterans James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Kane were both sidelined. Van Riemsdyk is expected to return after getting the night off, and Kane could also be an option. He has been skating but has yet to rejoin the lineup after missing several games with an upper-body injury.

Additional changes could be on the table as bottom line forward Marco Kasper may come out of the lineup as he continues to struggle offensively, recording just five points in 38 games this season. Meanwhile, second-line winger John Leonard has impressed since being recalled from the AHL, posting four points in six games. If Kane returns, Leonard would likely remain in the lineup, but it would present an interesting decision for head coach Todd McLellan. Leonard has thrived in Kane’s spot on the second line, and disrupting that chemistry would be a tough call. Should Kane return, Detroit could roll out a noticeably different look across its middle six.

Andrew Copp has also elevated his play recently as he combined with Leonard for a goal in Saturday’s loss and enters Sunday riding a season-best stretch with 12 points in his last 12 games. Copp could look to stay hot against a Maple Leafs team that has been inconsistent, going 3-4-1 in its last eight games, though Toronto enters the matchup having won two straight.

Toronto captain Auston Matthews showed signs of breaking out with a three-point performance Saturday against Ottawa, a welcome boost after a slower start to the season. He now has 26 points in 32 games.

By comparison, Detroit captain Dylan Larkin has continued to lead the way, totaling 36 points in 39 games, prompting some to argue he has looked like the stronger top-line center option for Team USA heading into the Olympics. William Nylander remains another major concern for Detroit, as he has consistently caused problems for the Red Wings. He has three goals and two assists for five points over his last two games.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-128) | TOR ML (+105)

DET -1.5 (+180) | TOR +1.5 (-222)

O/U 6.5 Goals

Sunday marks the third meeting of the season between Detroit and Toronto, with the Red Wings having won both earlier matchups. That gives Detroit a chance to accomplish something it has not done in more than a decade, as the Red Wings have not beaten the Maple Leafs in three straight games since 2014.

Detroit has gradually gained the upper hand in the rivalry, winning seven of the last 11 meetings. However, when Toronto has pushed back, it has often done so on the road, with the Maple Leafs earning two wins in their last four visits to the Motor City. These teams frequently produce high-scoring games with seven or more goals have been scored in 13 of their last 25 matchups, and they have combined for more than six goals in 17 of those games.

That trend could continue Sunday with two struggling goaltenders expected to start. Detroit’s Cam Talbot has lost six of his last seven starts, though he is coming off a win. Toronto is set to start third-string goaltender Dennis Hildeby, who has shown flashes but has just two wins in ten starts this season.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: Cam Talbot (Season: 10-6-2 record, 3.00 GAA, .886 % | VS TOR: 8-5-2 record, 2.78 GAA, .904 SV% in 17 games)

Toronto: Dennis Hildeby (Season: 2-5-3 record, 2.95 GAA, .908 SV% | First Game VS DET)

