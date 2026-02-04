Red Wings Aim To Build Off Win in Tough Road Test vs. Mammoth

It has been a challenging stretch for rookie Emmitt Finnie, who has not found the back of the net since before Christmas. His role has diminished as he now slots in on the third line, and he will need to elevate his play soon to avoid a demotion similar to what Nate Danielson recently experienced. Finnie is currently sitting at 19 games without a goal, and reaching 20 would certainly raise concern. Fans would hate to see the momentum fade on what has been a thrilling story for a seventh-round draft pick.