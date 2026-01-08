Red Wings Aim to Hold Top-Three Atlantic Spot as Slumping Canucks Visit Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings return home Thursday and look to build on their recent hot streak with another win on the road versus the Ottawa Senators this past Monday. The team has had a few days off to rest, take down their Christmas decorations and start preparing for the second half of the season, starting with a matchup against another Canadian team in the Vancouver Canucks.

It's been a turbulent season for the Canucks with the team's continued drama around former captain Quinn Hughes that was eventually ended by his move to the Minnesota Wild with the rest of the team catching a spark off his departure. However, this didn't last as the team has started to regress with just one win over their last seven games.

They hope for a much needed bounce back to end their four-game losing streak and should have a decent chance considering their 12-9-2 road record this season. Detroit will look to give their hometown crowd a memorable performance and continue building on their 25-15-4 record this season and keep a firm grasp on a playoff spot.

Lineup Storylines

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan called for a more assertive offensive showing, and his team delivered Monday night by scoring five goals in a win over Ottawa. The most impressive aspect of the performance was the balanced scoring, as forwards from all four lines found the back of the net.

Dylan Larkin led the way for the top line with a power-play goal, while second-line center Andrew Copp continued his hot stretch by adding another tally. The third line produced a pair of goals from Lucas Raymond and veteran winger James van Riemsdyk, and fourth-line center Michael Rasmussen capped the effort with a shorthanded goal.

While not every goal came with full line combinations on the ice, it was a true team effort that showcased scoring from every possible source. Detroit avoided relying too heavily on any single unit, which is exactly the type of balance McLellan has been seeking. As a result, he appears inclined to keep the lines largely intact following the strong showing. Larkin remains tasked with driving the top line and supporting younger players, skating alongside regular linemate Emmitt Finnie and struggling forward Marco Kasper, who could face a demotion if his play does not improve.

The second line continues to be one of the most dangerous units, with Copp centering Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. The bottom six has also taken noticeable steps forward in recent games. Raymond remains on the third line with van Riemsdyk as the duo looks to help J.T. Compher become more involved offensively. The fourth line will once again feature John Leonard, who returned to the lineup Monday and hopes to build on his strong start to the season. Leonard has two goals and two assists for four points through his first six games.

Detroit’s forward group looks capable of matching up with nearly any opponent, and the defense is beginning to settle in as well. Simon Edvinsson responded with a strong performance against Ottawa after being left off Team Sweden’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. He logged 23:20 of ice time and recorded a shorthanded assist on Rasmussen’s goal, setting an example the rest of the defensive group will look to follow.

Vancouver also boasts a standout on the blue line in rookie Zeev Buium, who emerged late last season with the Minnesota Wild before arriving in Vancouver as part of the Quinn Hughes trade. Buium has quickly become a focal point for the Canucks, playing the third-most minutes on the team at just under 21 minutes per game. Offensively, he is still finding his footing, recording one goal and three assists in his first 11 games, with only one point coming at even strength. While Vancouver hopes he can eventually provide the same impact Hughes did, Buium is just 20 years old and continues to develop.

The Canucks will also look to keep Linus Karlsson rolling after recently signing him to an extension. The 26-year-old has posted five goals and three assists for eight points in his last eight games. All signs point to an exciting matchup that should reveal which team is more determined to claim the win.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-149) | VAN ML (+125)

DET -1.5 (+155) | VAN +1.5 (-189)

O/U 6.0 Goals

Detroit has been red hot in this rare matchup with seven wins in their last nine contests versus Vancouver. The troubling stat for the Wings however is their last meeting in the Motor City resulted in a narrow 5-4 win for the Canucks. It should set up for an exciting clash as these two clubs normally play high-scoring games with at least one team scoring four or more goals in six of their last seven matchups, meaning one side will likely have a stellar offensive performance on Thursday. It'll be compelling to see who truly breaks out in this one as both teams are expected to ice netminders that have excellent track records in this matchup.

The red hot John Gibson has won ten of his last 12 starts with a 2.26 goals against average and a .925 save percentage that only improves when facing off against the Canucks. During his prime years as the backstop for the Ducks, Gibson won 14 of his 22 career matchups versus Vancouver, finishing with stellar numbers like a 2.09 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.

The shocking part of this matchup is Vancouver's Thatcher Demko has even better numbers in this matchup as the 30-year-old San Diego native has a limited 2-1-0 record but a 1.02 goals against average and a .967 save percentage in three career starts against Detroit. Demko has been brutal as of late with a 0-4-1 record and 20 goals allowed over his last five starts but could use Thursday's matchup as a much needed bounce back game.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 14-9-1 record, 2.94 GAA, .897 SV% | VS VAN: 14-5-2 record, 2.09 GAA, .932 SV% in 22 games)

Vancouver: Thatcher Demko (Season: 8-9-1 record, 2.79 GAA, .899 SV% | VS DET: 2-1-0 record, 1.02 GAA, .967 in three games)

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.