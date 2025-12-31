Red Wings Aim To Stay Hot Against Slumping Jets

As the calendar turns to a new year on Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings are hoping to carry their recent momentum into 2026 after posting their strongest start to a season in years. With each victory, Detroit moves closer to ending a playoff drought that has lasted nearly a decade and achieving the franchise’s long-term goals.

The Red Wings will look to add another win when they face a struggling Winnipeg Jets team that has fallen sharply from its Presidents’ Trophy–winning form and now holds the NHL’s worst record at 15-18-4. Winnipeg will be desperate to stop its slide, so Detroit must be ready for an aggressive effort while also trying to solve Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning league MVP and a back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner. The matchup sets the stage for an exciting showdown that should send hockey fans out of 2025 on a high note.

Lineup Storylines

Detroit recently reassigned sparkplug forward John Leonard to the AHL, creating a need for scoring to come from other areas. That has not been a problem lately, as production has been spread throughout the lineup. Forwards Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, along with defenseman Moritz Seider, are all averaging more than a point per game while there's also been some unexpected contributors like Andrew Copp and Axel Sandin Pellikka that have also made a difference.

Even the bottom of the lineup has chipped in with James van Riemsdyk has scored six goals in his last 11 games, while his linemate Michael Rasmussen has thrived alongside the veteran, entering Wednesday with points in three straight contests on one goal and two assists.

Defensively, the Red Wings have taken noticeable steps forward. During their 14 game surge, they are allowing just 2.79 goals per game, tied for 12th best in the league over that span with Toronto and New York. Detroit will aim to remain disciplined in its own zone and avoid giving any advantages to a Jets team that capitalizes on its chances.

Winnipeg’s offense remains dangerous, led by its star top line of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi. The trio has combined for 52 of the Jets’ 106 goals this season, making them one of the most lethal units in the NHL.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Player & Betting Trends (Presented By BetMGM)

DET ML (-120) | WPG ML (+100)

DET -1.5 (+195) | WPG +1.5 (-238)

O/U 6.0 Goals

The Red Wings and Jets have met just 23 times since Winnipeg’s return to the NHL, and those matchups have consistently tested Detroit. Winnipeg has won nine of the last 13 meetings, including three of the past four games played in Detroit. Despite elite goaltending on both sides, recent history suggests offense could be on display. Five of the last six meetings between these teams have produced six or more goals, pointing toward the possibility of a high scoring affair.

For Detroit, Lucas Raymond appears poised to continue his strong play against Winnipeg. The Swedish winger has found success against Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, posting three goals and six assists for nine points over his last six games versus Winnipeg, including five points across his last two meetings with the Jets.

On the other side, Kyle Connor has been a consistent thorn in Detroit’s side. The Michigan native has tallied eight goals and eight assists for 16 points in his last 11 games against the Red Wings, often reminding his hometown fans of what they are missing since his days at the University of Michigan.

Goalie Matchup

Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 12-8-1 record, 3.06 GAA, .891 SV% | VS WPG: 5-11-3 record, 3.31 GAA, .891 SV% in 20 games)

Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (Season: 9-9-3 record, 2.53 GAA, .908 SV% | VS DET: 7-5-1 record, 2.78 GAA, .909 SV% in 14 games)

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.