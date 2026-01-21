Red Wings Clash With Maple Leafs As Original Six Rivals Enter On Dueling Hot Streaks

The Detroit Red Wings are coming off yet another clutch victory, this time edging the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime as they continue to build momentum ahead of a three-game road trip against tough competition, beginning with a familiar foe in one of their biggest rivals, fellow Original Six team the Toronto Maple Leafs.
This matchup marks the 691st all-time meeting between the two clubs, with no love lost on either side. The Red Wings enter the contest looking to make a statement as a legitimate division contender, posting a 16-5-1 record over their last 22 games, a mark tied with the Buffalo Sabres for the best in the NHL during that span.
The Maple Leafs, while less consistent overall, remain a dangerous opponent that cannot be overlooked, carrying a 9-2-3 record over their last 14 games entering Wednesday.
All signs point to one of the best matchups of the season for both teams. Two fierce rivals, both riding hot streaks, will battle for two crucial points while simultaneously denying a divisional opponent the same. Beyond the standings implications, each team will also be fighting for bragging rights until their next faceoff.
Toronto has bounced back in a big way after a tough start to the season with a 10-11-3 record through their first 24 games of the season. Since then, the Maple Leafs have gone 14-6-5 over their last 25 games for the eighth-best record in the NHL during that span.
What changed for Toronto?
The captain finally woke up.
Auston Matthews started off the season on a rough note with just 14 points over his first 18 games of the season. The $13.25 million dollar player ranked fifth on the Leafs in scoring, trailing names like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Morgan Reilly. Since then, he has enjoyed a complete turnaround, recording 28 points over his last 25 games. Much of that production has come in recent weeks, with 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points in just 12 games since returning from the Christmas break.
He joins a growing list of Maple Leafs enjoying strong seasons, with forwards Matthew Knies and John Tavares both averaging more than 0.88 points per game. Toronto will be without its leading scorer, William Nylander, who is sidelined with an injury, placing added pressure on the rest of the lineup to step up, especially against a Detroit team that boasts impressive depth.
Detroit’s early-season depth scoring concerns have quickly disappeared, as multiple forwards have made meaningful contributions during the team’s hot streak. The Red Wings’ second line, featuring the dynamic duo of Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat alongside net-front presence Andrew Copp, has torn through opponents, combining for 23 goals over the last 22 games.
That production complements the star power on the top line, led by the red-hot Lucas Raymond, who has been outstanding with 53 points in 48 games, and captain Dylan Larkin, who appears to be finding his stride again with eight points over his last 10 games after a recent slump.
The scoring depth does not stop there with veteran forward James van Riemsdyk has been a key contributor from the bottom of the lineup, playing like the second-overall pick he once was with six goals and eight assists for 14 points over his last 13 games, leading the team in points per game during that span.
It has been some time since the Red Wings could roll multiple dangerous lines, but entering Wednesday they clearly have that luxury and will look to snap the hot streak of Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll.
The matchup sets the stage for a high-end goaltending duel as Woll is expected to start for the Maple Leafs after going 6-1-2 in his last 10 appearances, though he carries a 3.35 goals-against average. He will be opposed by one of the hottest goaltenders in the NHL in John Gibson, who appears to be back in peak form.
Gibson enters Wednesday riding a six-game winning streak and owns a 15-2-0 record, a 2.12 goals-against average, and a .926 save percentage over his last 17 starts. All signs point to a marquee matchup that fans will not want to miss.
Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 19-9-1 record, 2.74 GAA, .902 SV% | VS TOR: 3-5-2 record, 3.33 GAA, .905 SV% in 11 games)
Toronto: Joseph Woll Expected (Season: 11-5-3 record, 2.90 GAA, .910 SV% | VS DET: 2-1-0 record, 2.70 GAA, .905 SV% in three games)
