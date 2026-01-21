Red Wings Clash With Maple Leafs As Original Six Rivals Enter On Dueling Hot Streaks

Auston Matthews started off the season on a rough note with just 14 points over his first 18 games of the season. The $13.25 million dollar player ranked fifth on the Leafs in scoring, trailing names like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Morgan Reilly. Since then, he has enjoyed a complete turnaround, recording 28 points over his last 25 games. Much of that production has come in recent weeks, with 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points in just 12 games since returning from the Christmas break.