Red Wings Earn Dramatic 4-3 Overtime Win On Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night

On a night all about honoring Sergei Fedorov, the Detroit Red Wings made sure to end the evening with a flair for the dramatic.
Andrew Copp scored in overtime for the Red Wings, converting on a centering pass from teammate Alex DeBrincat to give his team a 4-3 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena.
The Red Wings, who had built up a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes of play, allowed their lead to slip away thanks to a trio of Hurricanes goals in the third period. However, it was Copp who ensured that Detroit kept pace with Carolina for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Before the game, Fedorov's iconic No. 91 jersey number was raised to the rafters in a special ceremony that included several of his former teammates, as well as the Stanley Cup, the Hart Trophy, and the Frank J. Selke Trophy.
Fedorov's rousing speech in which he thanked Red Wings fans earned multiple standing ovations from the sellout crowd, who continued to bring that energy after the opening puck drop.
James van Riemsdyk continued to be a force for Detroit in front of the net, scoring his 12th goal of the season after burying a rebound past goaltender Frederik Andersen.
Goals from Alex DeBrincat and Albert Johansson gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead which they took into the third period, only to watch Carolina fight their way back into the contest.
They got back to within one goal after tallies from Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis, and while on a late 5-on-3 power-play chance, former Red Wings defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere knotted the score at 3-3 with a wrist shot past goaltender John Gibson's blocker.
Ultimately, it would be the Red Wings who earned the extra point thanks to Copp, and they are now tied with them for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Gibson improved to 13-2 in his last 15 total games, making 31 saves. Andersen countered with 14 saves.
The Red Wings will be back on the ice in less than 24 hours, as they travel to Boston for a tilt against the Bruins.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.