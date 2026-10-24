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Red Wings Face Saddledome Farewell A Decade After Joe Louis Arena's Final Season

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Michael Whitaker
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Oct 24, 2026 10:12 PM

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Saturday evening marks the final time the Detroit Red Wings will face the Calgary Flames at the historic Scotiabank Saddledome, which is set to close following the 2026-27 NHL season.

The Flames have called the venue home since October 1983 but will soon move to the nearby Scotia Place, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open next fall.

The occasion is reminiscent of a decade ago, when the Red Wings were playing their final season at historic Joe Louis Arena, which had served as their home since 1979.

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The Saddledome has been the scene for several memorable moments in Red Wings history, including the October 1995 debut of the Russian Five. It marked the first time in NHL history that five Soviet/Russian-born players took the ice together as one unit.

The venue also holds significance for Mike Vernon, the 1997 Conn Smythe Trophy winner who began his NHL career with Calgary and helped the Flames win the Stanley Cup in 1989.

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond now has three goals in his last two games, including a two-goal performance on Thursday in Detroit's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
thehockeynews.com"He's Feeling Good": Lucas Raymond Heating Up For Red Wings Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond now has three goals in his last two games, including a two-goal performance on Thursday in Detroit's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

In 2004, Martin Gelinas ended Detroit’s season with an overtime goal in the Western Conference Semifinals. Three years later, Johan Franzen scored the series-winning goal in double overtime to send the Red Wings to the next round.

In regular season play, the Red Wings have a record of 30-32-2-2. 

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