Red Wings Humbled By Islanders In Embarrassing 7-2 Loss

Following their frustrating 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday evening, the Detroit Red Wings talked about the importance of having a short memory and coming out strong in their next opportunity less than 24 hours later.

Instead, they were humbled by the New York Islanders, dropping an embarrassing 7-2 contest at UBS Arena.

Not only was the setback Detroit's second straight after what was a five-game winning streak, but their play in the last two contests were a complete contrast to almost everything that they did right during that stretch.

Detroit is now 5-3 through the first eight games of their centennial campaign, while the Islanders improved to 4-3.

New York struck early in the contest thanks to a goal from defenseman Tony DeAngelo, followed by another goal from Emil Heineman, scoring his first of what would be a pair of tallies on the night.

New York then continued the offensive onslaught against the Red Wings in the second period, as Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kyle Palmieri, and Matthew Barzal all beat goaltender Cam Talbot.

While Dylan Larkin was able to extend his point streak by breaking Islanders goaltender David Rittich's shutout attempt early in the third period, Heineman would restore the five-goal lead for New York, who later got another goal from Simon Holmstrom to increase their lead to 7-1.

The Red Wings then found the back of the net late in the third period as Jonatan Berggren scored his fist goal of the season with the final outcome already all but officially decided.

Talbot played the entire game and was victimized for all seven goals on the 30 shots he faced, while Rittich stopped 29 of the 31 shots Detroit fired his way.

Suddenly, the Red Wings are knee-deep in the kind of adversity that head coach Todd McLellan spoke of the importance of needing to overcome.

They responded by winning five straight games after their 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Opening Night, and now they must respond again after dropping both games of their road trip against beatable opponents.

