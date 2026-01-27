Red Wings, Kings Collide in Motor City With Goaltending Duel Front and Center

The Detroit Red Wings return home Tuesday riding the momentum of a successful three-game road trip. Detroit has been scorching hot, winning eight of its last ten games and four straight at home. They’ll aim to keep that streak alive against the Los Angeles Kings, a team they narrowly defeated 4–3 in a shootout earlier this season during their late-October California road trip.
This time, the rematch shifts to Detroit’s home ice, where the Kings will be eager to respond. While Los Angeles has been a consistent playoff presence in recent years, this season has been more uneven, as the Kings enter Tuesday with a 7-8-6 record over their last 21 games.
Still, plenty is at stake, with LA looking for revenge and hoping to build momentum toward a potential fifth consecutive playoff berth. The Kings currently sit tied with the San Jose Sharks for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, setting the stage for an exciting showdown in the Motor City.
Nearly the entire Detroit forward group is beginning to break through offensively, with several previously cold skaters finally finding their touch. After managing just six points over his previous 22 games, J.T. Compher snapped out of his slump with a two-goal performance in Saturday’s win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Marco Kasper also continued his late-season resurgence, sealing that victory with an empty-net goal and extending his recent hot stretch.
Over his last five games, Kasper has posted two goals, four assists, and a plus-seven rating, a welcome turnaround after totaling only three points across his prior 35 contests. Emmitt Finnie has also rediscovered his scoring touch, entering Tuesday with points in back-to-back games.
This balanced offensive push has allowed Detroit to spread production throughout the lineup and eased some pressure on veterans like Patrick Kane, who has quietly hit a mild rough patch with seven points over his last 14 games.
Kane will be looking to jump-start his offense again as he sits just one point shy of tying Mike Modano’s record for most points by an American-born player. Despite that dip, Detroit’s lines have largely played complete games of late.
Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond have helped elevate Kasper on the top line, while Alex DeBrincat remains hot after scoring again Saturday. His line with Kane and Andrew Copp, once red hot, has cooled slightly, but the newly formed third line of Finnie, Compher, and James van Riemsdyk has shown promise and will look to build on recent solid performances.
The fourth line of Elmer Soderblom, Michael Rasmussen, and Mason Appleton continues to do its job defensively and would welcome a timely goal to reward its efforts.
In net, Detroit is expected to turn to Gibson, while Los Angeles will counter with Darcy Kuemper. The Kings’ netminder, selected to represent Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, has delivered a strong season with a 13-9-9 record, a 2.56 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage.
Much like Detroit at times, Los Angeles often relies on its goaltender to keep games close, setting up an intriguing matchup between two high-level netminders.
Offensively, the Kings have struggled to generate consistent scoring, tallying just 18 goals over their last eight games, which is tied for the third fewest in the league during that span.
One bright spot has been 22-year-old defenseman Brandt Clarke, the former eighth overall pick in 2021, who has emerged as LA’s hottest skater with a goal, five assists, and a plus-four rating over his last seven games. Clarke’s willingness to jump into the rush could be key in jump-starting the Kings’ offense.
Another familiar threat is Adrian Kempe, who has points in three straight games and five points over his last seven. If Los Angeles cannot find offense up front, they will once again lean on their defense-first approach, which could result in the low-scoring, tightly checked contest that has become a hallmark of Kings hockey.
Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 21-9-1 record, 2.62 GAA, .906 SV% | VS LAK: 14-13-1 record, 2.56 GAA, .914 SV% in 29 games)
Los Angeles: Darcy Kuemper (Season: 13-9-9 record, 2.56 GAA, .902 SV% | VS DET: 3-5-2 record, 2.82 GAA, .900 SV% in ten games)
