Red Wings Overcome Early Deficit, Beat Senators 4-3 In Overtime

Despite not getting off to the start that they wanted, the Detroit Red Wings finished strong on Sunday evening.
Alex DeBrincat's goal at 0:36 of overtime gave the Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators, who scored twice to take a 2-0 lead by the time the first period was barely five minutes in the books.
With the victory, the Red Wings are back in a first-place tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the Dallas Stars earlier in the afternoon, for the top spot in the Atlantic Division at 30-16-4.
Ottawa's Drake Batherson struck first for the Senators at 4:26, banging home a rebound past goaltender John Gibson, who initially made two straight saves. Not even a minute later, Dylan Cozens doubled the lead while on the power-play.
However, the Red Wings would strike with a man-advantage of their own, as rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka's shot beat former Detroit goaltender James Reimer through a screen.
Shortly before the midway point of the second period, Lucas Raymond sniped a shot past Reimer's glove, knotting the score with his 15th goal of the season.
Eventually, the Red Wings would grab their first lead of the evening while on the power-play thanks to a beautiful net-front goal from James van Riemsdyk.
But before the period came to a close, the Senators responded with the tying marker while Elmer Soderblom was in the penalty box for interference.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, setting up overtime in which they ultimately emerged victorious.
Gibson stopped 19 of the 22 shots fired his way, while Reimer, who was signed by the Senators to a one-year contract earlier this week, made 30 saves in his Ottawa debut.
The Red Wings will next hit the road to play their fourth and final game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the regular season.
