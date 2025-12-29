Red Wings Stay Unbeaten vs. Leafs with Dramatic 3-2 Overtime Win

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings rebounded in a major way from their 5-2 setback on Saturday evening against the Carolina Hurricanes, taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 3-2 final score in overtime thanks to some heroics from defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Edvinsson intercepted a clearing attempt by Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby just inside the blue line, and proceeded to skate around Leafs forward Matias Maccelli before eventually dangling around a sprawled Hildeby and deposit a backhand shot into the open net for the winning tally.

It was especially meaningful for Edvinsson, who was badly hobbled during the second period after blocking a shot from Maple Leafs team captain Auston Matthews and needed assistance getting off the ice.

With the victory, the Red Wings improved their record to 23-14-3 and moved two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the division lead.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

It was the Maple Leafs who struck first in the second period following a scoreless opening 20 minutes of play, as Matthew Knies beat goaltender Cam Talbot through the five hole.

Moritz Seider knotted the score with just under a minute left in the period, as his shot from the point beat a screened Hildeby.

The Maple Leafs restored the one-goal lead in the third period after Nic Robertson blasted a shot through Talbot, but their lead was short lived thanks to the first goal since Oct. 15 by Red Wings forward Mason Appleton.

Appleton had tallied the game-winning goal against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Oct. 13, scoring with under a minute left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie.

Talbot won his second consecutive start for the Red Wings, making 25 saves. Hildeby countered with 33 saves.

The Red Wings will be off until New Year's Eve when they'll host the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.