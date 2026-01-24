Red Wings Travel To Play Red-Hot Jets in Battle Of The NHL’s Hottest Teams

The Detroit Red Wings are the hottest team in the NHL since the start of December with a 18-5-3 record over their last 26 games and currently sit one point out of the Atlantic division lead. This time last year, people were saying the same thing about the Winnipeg Jets, who Detroit will be clashing with on Saturday yet this season has seen the reigning President's trophy winners have their campaign take a turn in a very unexpected way.
Winnipeg is currently tied with the Calgary Flames for the third-worst record in the West at 20-23-7 on the year but have started to pick it up as of late with a completely revitalized roster in 2026. Since turning the calendar to the new year, the Jets have the 11th-best offense in the league with 40 goals over their last 12 games.
Not to mention, Winnipeg has also started to climb back into the playoff race with points in eight of their last ten games and securing a 5-2-3 record. The Jets have seen their fair share of dips this season but the Red Wings are potentially catching them at their best this season.
Detroit's offense has asserted itself as one of the best in the league over their recent hot streak with players from almost every line chipping in on a nightly basis. The usual suspects in Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond run the top line while the biggest breakout for the team this season has been the emergence of the lethal second line. The dynamic duo of Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat working their magic with veteran center Andrew Copp joining the two and is on pace for a career-year.
Further down the lineup, there are even more meaningful contributors in James van Riemsdyk, who's looked like he's back in his prime once again with four points over his last four games entering Saturday.
He's tied with Larkin for the second-most goals on the team since November 24th with 13 along with the veteran adding eight assists for 21 points over 26 games. His surge has help keep Detroit's offense ahead in every game. Winnipeg's offense is starting to come along in a similar facet but has struggled for a majority of this season.
The game plan for most opposing defenses playing the Jets was to slow down their top line as best as they can which seems easier than actually putting into action as the trio of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi are among the best line combinations in the league.
When assembled together, the Red Wings will need to be strong defensively but luckily for them, it appears the coaching staff was to deepen the top six by moving Vilardi to the second line.
Flexible winger Alex Iafallo jump up to the top line with the Connor-Scheifele duo still appearing to be major threat in this game. Detroit will need to be the focus of their backend, considering one of the two Winnipeg stars find the scoresheet almost every game.
Winnipeg also has the back-to-back Vezina trophy winner and reigning league MVP between the pipes with Connor Hellebuyck, who is normally tough to beat but has struggled with his team as of late with a 3-7-6 record, a 2.87 goals against average and a .890 save percentage. If Detroit's red hot netminder John Gibson can also win this battle, it should give them a great chance to come out with a hard fought victory.
Detroit: John Gibson (Season: 20-9-1 record, 2.67 GAA, .904 SV% | VS WPG: 6-11-3 record, 3.20 GAA, .893 SV% in 21 games)
Winnipeg: Connor Hellebuyck (Season: 12-13-6 record, 2.65 GAA, .903 SV% | VS DET: 7-6-1 record, 2.73 GAA, .908 SV% in 15 games)
