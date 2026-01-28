Sloppy Puck Play Hurts Red Wings In 3-1 Loss To Kings

Following a scoreless 20 minutes of play, the Kings found the back of the net first, exactly 10 minutes into the second period, as fourth-line forward Samuel Helenius beat goaltender John Gibson with a quick shot through the five-hole.
Detroit had multiple chances that were stymied by Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg, leading up to Kuzmenko's power-play tally in the third period.
Despite a late push by Detroit following their first and only goal of the night, longtime Red Wings nemesis Corey Perry delivered the knockout blow with an empty-net goal with 1:13 left in regulation.
Gibson saw his winning streak come to a close, making 19 saves. Meanwhile, Forsberg was especially sharp in the third period, finishing with 27 saves.
The Red Wings will next play the Washington Capitals on Thursday evening in Detroit.
