Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Powered by Roundtable
Sloppy Puck Play Hurts Red Wings In 3-1 Loss To Kings cover image

Sloppy Puck Play Hurts Red Wings In 3-1 Loss To Kings

Michael Whitaker
6m
Partner
377Members·3,035Posts
Mwhitaker89@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Tuesday night didn't go according to plan for the Detroit Red Wings, who dropped a 3-1 decision to the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings returned home from a successful 2-0-1 road trip, hoping to carry that momentum into another win against the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena.

Instead, the Kings avenged their 5-2 loss to Detroit from exactly one year earlier (as well as Detroit's 4-3 shootout win in Los Angeles on Oct. 30), stifling the Red Wings’ offense in a 3-1 victory.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored what proved to be the game-winning power-play goal at 6:46 of the third period, doubling what had been a 1-0 lead. 

Alex DeBrincat gave the Red Wings life with his 28th tally of the season late in regulation, but Detroit proved unable to come up with the equalizer. 

With an assist on DeBrincat's goal, Patrick Kane tied Mike Modano with 1,374 career points and is only one point away from becoming the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history. 

While the Red Wings remain in second place in the Atlantic Division standings despite the loss, things got even tighter thanks to victories by both the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres. 

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features 

Following a scoreless 20 minutes of play, the Kings found the back of the net first, exactly 10 minutes into the second period, as fourth-line forward Samuel Helenius beat goaltender John Gibson with a quick shot through the five-hole. 

Detroit had multiple chances that were stymied by Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg, leading up to Kuzmenko's power-play tally in the third period. 

Despite a late push by Detroit following their first and only goal of the night, longtime Red Wings nemesis Corey Perry delivered the knockout blow with an empty-net goal with 1:13 left in regulation. 

Gibson saw his winning streak come to a close, making 19 saves. Meanwhile, Forsberg was especially sharp in the third period, finishing with 27 saves. 

The Red Wings will next play the Washington Capitals on Thursday evening in Detroit. 

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Game DayLatest News