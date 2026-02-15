Teammates Dylan Larkin And Moritz Seider To Face One Another Sunday

Three Detroit Red Wings players were selected by their respective nations for participation in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
As it happens, two of them will face off against each other on Sunday.
Dylan Larkin (United States) and Moritz Seider (Germany) are set to meet at Santagiulia Arena (3:10 p.m. ET).
Thusfar, Larkin has yet to register a point in Olympic play. He has six shots on goal and has averaged 13:11 of ice time in the first two games, a 5-1 victory over Latvia and a 6-3 victory over Denmark.
Meanwhile, Germany enters the contest having defeated Denmark by a 3-1 final score, coupled with a 4-3 loss to Latvia.
Seider continues to rack up the ice time as he has in Detroit, leading all German defensemen with an average of 26:59 through the first two games. He also has an assist.
There will be extra incentive for Larkin and the United States, as a victory over Germany would enable them to officially clinch Group C, whereas a loss in regulation would drop them to the qualifying round.
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, a metro-Detroit native, is expected to get the start.
Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.