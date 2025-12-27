"We Have Our Identity": Lucas Raymond Explains What’s Fueling the Red Wings

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings are set to resume their schedule following the short Christmas break, and they're in about as ideal of a position as they could ask for.

Following their dramatic 4-3 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on home ice on Dec. 23, the Red Wings padded their lead in the Atlantic Division and moved into a first-place tie in the Eastern Conference with the Carolina Hurricanes, who are coincidently their next opponent.

Forward Lucas Raymond, who registered three assists during the win over Dallas, believes that the Red Wings are further establishing an identity amidst their recent string of success.

"We have our identity as a team, and we're starting to figure that out game by game," Raymond said. "I think it's becoming more clear, especially to us, and when we stick to that, it's something we can always fall back to. I think that's been huge for us in our recent success."

It has now also been a full calendar year since the Red Wings hired head coach Todd McLellan, who has brought a new level of intensity and accountability to the club that was in second-to-last place in the division at this point last season.

For Raymond, he's noticed major differences not only in the on-ice performances of the players, but also in their mentality.

"I've noticed a big difference," Raymond said of now having spent a full calendar year under McLellan. "Obviously, with his experience and everything he comes with, I think it's been big for our team and for individuals as well. Small things mentality-wise, but also hockey and game-wise."

Raymond's performance has also been key for the Red Wings, as he's currently on a trajectory to establish what would be a new career-high in points.

