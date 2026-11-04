"We Were The Second-Best Team": Red Wings' Sluggish Start Costs Them Vs. Bolts

"Today, I think probably only about 30 minutes of hockey that was good enough to get points, and that’s too good of a team to spot them a first period like we did tonight," said forward J.T. Compher, who scored early in the third period. "We didn’t execute well enough. We weren’t quick enough. We weren’t battling hard enough. And you’re going to have stretches of that, but it can’t be periods - maybe a couple of shifts in a row and then snap back into it.