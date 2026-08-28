35 Days Until Red Wings Opening Night: Detroit’s Best No. 35
With 35 days left until the Detroit Red Wings open the 2026-27 season, we take a look at the top player to have worn jersey No. 35.
We're counting down until the Detroit Red Wings begin the 2026-27 season, and with each passing day, we’ll be taking a look back at the best player in franchise history to wear that day’s jersey number.
The Top No. 35 In Red Wings History: Jimmy Howard
While a handful of players have worn No. 35 for the Red Wings, most recently Ville Husso, the obvious choice for the most notable player in franchise history to wear the number is goaltender Jimmy Howard.
Howard, whom the Red Wings selected in the second round (64th overall pick) of the 2003 NHL Draft, ranks third in franchise history in games played (543), wins (246), save percentage (.912), and is first overall in team history with 13,970 total saves made.
Having played college hockey at the University of Maine, Howard began his professional career with the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins in 2005-06, going 27-6-2.
He would also make his NHL debut with the Red Wings that season, ultimately appearing in four games and posting a 2.98 goals-against average with a .904 save percentage. Notably, he became the first and only goaltender to date to face a penalty shot in each of his first two NHL contests.
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After the Red Wings did not re-sign Ty Conklin following the 2008-09 season, Howard entered Training Camp that fall penciled in as the No. 2 goaltender behind Chris Osgood, but it wouldn't be long before he'd eventually claim the starter's role.
In his first full NHL campaign of 2009-10, Howard went 37-15-10 with a 2.26 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage, and three shutouts. He also garnered consideration for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.
Upon his retirement from the NHL following the 2019-20 campaign, he'd amassed a record of 246-196-70 with a 2.62 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and 24 shutouts.
He also posted a record of 21-26 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While the Red Wings never advanced beyond the second round with Howard in goal, he did help them to within one victory of a Conference Finals berth in 2011 and 2013.
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