Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Powered by Roundtable
After 17 Years, Red Wings’ 2009 Playoff Benchmark Is Finally Equaled cover image

After 17 Years, Red Wings’ 2009 Playoff Benchmark Is Finally Equaled

Michael Whitaker
5h
featured
457Members·3,485Posts
Mwhitaker89@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Michael Whitaker
5h
Updated at Apr 26, 2026, 06:30
featured

A record that was set by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 Stanley Cup Playoffs was broken on Saturday afternoon by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Fans of the Detroit Red Wings will have to wait another year for their beloved franchise to play beyond the 82nd game of the regular season. 

Unfortunately, the Red Wings unraveled in the month of March once again, losing what was a comfortable playoff cushion and eventually being eliminated from contention in the 80th game of their centennial campaign.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes have already punched their ticket to the second round of the postseason thanks to a clean four-game sweep of Detroit's Atlantic Division rival, the Ottawa Senators.

In doing so, they matched an impressive mark set by the Red Wings in 2009 that had not been repeated until now.

The Hurricanes became the first team since the 2009 Red Wings, who swept the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Western Conference Quarterfinal, to never trail at any point during an opening-round series.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features

As Red Wings fans may remember, they entered the 2009 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the defending Stanley Cup champions.

During Thursday's press conference, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke honestly about what needs to improve for his club, which just missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
thehockeynews.com"We Had Concerns": Steve Yzerman Saw Warning Signs For Red Wings During Thursday's press conference, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke honestly about what needs to improve for his club, which just missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.

Detroit was matched against the Blue Jackets, who were making their very first playoff appearance. 

Just like the Hurricanes did to the Senators, the Red Wings proved to be simply too much for the Blue Jackets to handle.

The only competitive game of the series was Game 4 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, a wild back-and-forth affair that ultimately resulted in a 6-5 victory for Detroit.

Johan Franzen scored the game-winning goal with 46 seconds left in regulation after an ill-advised bench minor penalty assessed to the Blue Jackets for too many men on the ice. 

Detroit would then go on to enjoy a thrilling seven-game series win over the Anaheim Ducks, followed by a five-game series win over the Chicago Blackhawks to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season. 

However, it would be the Pittsburgh Penguins pulling off a stunning upset, winning the series in seven games and skating the Stanley Cup on Joe Louis Arena ice. 

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News
1