Alex DeBrincat Opens Up On Larkin Trade Request, Contract Future And Kane’s Exit

“It (stinks) for me and for our team,” DeBrincat said. “He was a big part of our team, obviously skill-wise but also leadership-wise. For me, he’s one of my best friends. He’s a guy I hang out with. Our kids are great friends. In that aspect of it, it (stinks). But if he’s going to go anywhere, I’m happy he went to Chicago. I feel like him going back home is probably the story that needed to be written.”