Alex DeBrincat Opens Up On Larkin Trade Request, Contract Future And Kane’s Exit
Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat spoke at the NHL Player Media Tour, covering subjects ranging from Dylan Larkin's trade request to his own future in the Motor City.
With only eight days remaining until the Detroit Red Wings gather for Training Camp, the club continues to face more questions than answers, particularly surrounding its vacant general manager position and Dylan Larkin’s trade request.
The trade request of Larkin, a Metro Detroit native who was named captain in 2021, stunned fans when it became public in early June. Almost equally shocking was Steve Yzerman vacating his role as general manager just over a month later, in mid-July.
Forward Alex DeBrincat, who has been Larkin’s teammate since joining the Red Wings via trade in 2023, represented Detroit at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas. He said that while Larkin’s trade request “sucks,” he and the rest of the team still view Larkin as a great player, and, for DeBrincat, a friend.
"It sucks," DeBrincat said via Hockey News managing editor Michael Traikos. "But it doesn’t really change what we think of him. He’s still a great player, he’s been a great friend and a great teammate. We obviously love him here. It's up to him to answer what's next. But we're happy to see him at the rink."
And while there may be plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Red Wings right now, DeBrincat has no plans to jump ship.
“When a new GM (is announced), I’m sure there’s going to be some conversations, but you know, as of right now, my opinion hasn’t changed,” DeBrincat said via NHL.com columnist Nick Cotsonika. “I love playing for the Red Wings. I love wearing that jersey and battling with those guys out there. My intention is obviously to stay in Detroit. We’ll see what happens, I guess.”
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
While the jury is still out on Larkin, one of DeBrincat’s teammates and friends has already chosen to move on from Detroit. Patrick Kane, who joined the Red Wings as a free agent in December 2023 thanks in large part to DeBrincat’s recruitment, is back with the Chicago Blackhawks after signing a two-year, $18 million contract.
Kane returns to the club that selected him first overall in the 2007 NHL Draft and helped lead to three Stanley Cup championships.
For DeBrincat, who played alongside Kane in both Chicago and Detroit, it’s a disappointing loss - not only because of their friendship and on-ice chemistry, but also because of the leadership he brought.
“It (stinks) for me and for our team,” DeBrincat said. “He was a big part of our team, obviously skill-wise but also leadership-wise. For me, he’s one of my best friends. He’s a guy I hang out with. Our kids are great friends. In that aspect of it, it (stinks). But if he’s going to go anywhere, I’m happy he went to Chicago. I feel like him going back home is probably the story that needed to be written.”
Last season, DeBrincat became the first Red Wings player since Marian Hossa in 2008-09 to reach 40 goals scored. His current contract pays him just under $8 million annually, a number that will easily increase on his next contract.
But while the Red Wings are facing multiple uncertainties, one thing hasn't changed for DeBrincat - he's proud to represent his hometown club.
"I know everyone in that room has immense pride in putting on that jersey and playing for the Detroit Red Wings,” he said. “From the outside looking in, I could see how you think it’s maybe doom and gloom, but in the locker room, everyone’s excited to go and ready to play and ready to show people what we’re made of."
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.