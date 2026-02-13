Blue Chip Red Wings Prospect Makes Triumphant Return After Shoulder Surgery

Few franchises in the National Hockey League can match the legacy the Detroit Red Wings have built on elite Russian talent.
From the iconic “Russian Five,” who helped redefine the modern puck-possession game, to the brilliance of Pavel Datsyuk, who thrilled Detroit fans for 14 seasons, Russian-born stars have long been a driving force behind the Red Wings’ success.
Now, the Red Wings are hopeful that forward Dmitri Buchelnikov, selected in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, can become the next standout Russian-born player to carry that tradition forward in Hockeytown.
Buchelnikov, who is suiting up for CSKA Moskva in the KHL, recently returned to the lineup after having been absent since November following shoulder surgery. And he made the most of it, finding the back of the net in a 2-0 win over Spartak Moscow:
It was Buchelnikov's 11th goal of the season in his 31st game played. He's also added 10 assists, totalling 21 points.
Because he's playing in the final year of his current KHL contract, Buchelnikov could very well make the leap to North America next season and begin his professional career in the Red Wings' organization.
