Breaking Down Detroit’s Top Candidates for Next Captain After Dylan Larkin Loses the ‘C’
As the Red Wings enter a post-Yzerman era with a vacant captaincy, emerging stars and seasoned veterans vie to lead Detroit’s legendary original six franchise forward.
On Friday, the Detroit Red Wings have announced that while Dylan Larkin will report to training camp next week, the club will begin the upcoming season without a captain.
Larkin publicly requested a trade in June, and while the situation remains unresolved amid an ongoing search for a new head of hockey operations following Steve Yzerman's departure this summer, Larkin will still show up when camp opens.
"The Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 season without a captain being named. Any further discussions or decisions regarding this topic will be made once new hockey operations leadership is in place," the Red Wings announced in a statement on X.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Larkin was named Detroit's 37th captain in franchise history on Jan. 13, 2021, making him the first Michigander and metro Detroit native to wear the "C" for the Red Wings. He's coming off arguably the best goal-scoring season of his career, posting 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games. Larkin has five years remaining on his eight-year, $69.9 million contract at an $8.7 million cap hit, and his full no-trade clause runs through 2027-28.
Should the Red Wings eventually look elsewhere for their next captain, several names stand out as logical options.
Lucas Raymond
At just 24 years old, Raymond has already cemented himself as one of Detroit's top offensive weapons since making his NHL debut. The Swedish winger has appeared in 400 games for the Red Wings, totaling 330 points on 123 goals and 207 assists.
Last season, he finished second on the team in scoring with 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) in 80 games, continuing a stretch in which he's posted 70 or more points in three straight seasons. The organization has already backed that development with an eight-year, $64.6 million extension, and his growing poise and leadership presence make him a natural candidate to eventually succeed Larkin.
Alex DeBrincat
After recently making his intentions clear that he would like to remain with the Red Wings and stay in his home state of Michigan, DeBrincat looks like another strong candidate for a larger leadership role.
Leading Detroit in points this past season, he could be in line to take on a greater role within the team's leadership group. Although he has yet to receive a letter since joining the Red Wings, DeBrincat previously served as an alternate captain during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks and could bring some of those same leadership qualities to Detroit. With DeBrincat committed to the future of the Red Wings, no matter how difficult things may get, he appears to be a solid choice to help lead the team moving forward.
Andrew Copp
Unlike Raymond's offensive flash, Copp offers a steadier leadership profile built on grit and experience. A Michigan native, Copp's ties to the region run deep. Last season, he posted 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 79 games while remaining a fixture on the penalty kill and in the faceoff circle. With 779 NHL games under his belt, Copp is widely respected in the locker room, and his local roots and team-first mentality would make him a natural bridge between Detroit's veterans and its younger core.
Moritz Seider
The most common answer when being asked, who will be the Red Wings' next captain is the current backbone of franchise. Seider has appeared in 410 games for the Red Wings, totaling 240 points on 39 goals and 201 assists.
He took a major step forward this past season, posting a career-high 60 points (ten goals, 50 assists) with a plus-15 rating, the best mark on the team, while logging heavy minutes and continuing to anchor the power play and penalty kill.
Seider's reliability and defensive savvy earned him a seven-year extension carrying an $8.55 million average annual value, a clear signal of the organization's long-term trust in him as a foundational piece. The 25-year-old German superstar has already worn the 'C' when representing his home nation and would be a natural fit to continue doing so in Hockeytown.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.