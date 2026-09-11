Breaking Down Detroit’s Top Candidates for Next Captain After Dylan Larkin Loses the ‘C’

Leading Detroit in points this past season, he could be in line to take on a greater role within the team's leadership group. Although he has yet to receive a letter since joining the Red Wings, DeBrincat previously served as an alternate captain during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks and could bring some of those same leadership qualities to Detroit. With DeBrincat committed to the future of the Red Wings, no matter how difficult things may get, he appears to be a solid choice to help lead the team moving forward.