Breaking Down Teams on Dylan Larkin’s Trade List That Could Actually Make a Deal Work

Detroit Red Wings
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Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 8:31 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 8:31 PM
Updated Oct 21, 2026 8:37 PM
With Detroit’s captain expanding his trade horizons, we analyze the four legitimate contenders with the cap flexibility and assets to finally pry Larkin from the Wings.
On Wednesday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman appeared on the Fan Hockey Show and addressed the latest on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, whose trade list has reportedly grown to ten teams. Friedman said the Red Wings don't appear to be any closer to a deal than they were before, but the expanded list gives them more options.
The previous version of the list drew heavy scrutiny, with holes poked in many of the destinations. The new group of teams offers more promise that something could get done.
Many of the clubs still lack the cap space, prospects or other assets to land the 30-year-old Michigan native, including the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils and Vegas Golden Knights. The four remaining teams on the list, however, have some path towards a potential deal.
Carolina Hurricanes
The defending Stanley Cup champions have a surprising $8.67 million in cap space and what they lack in prospects, they could make up for in NHL-ready talent. Carolina likely has little incentive to make this move, since they already have a stable second-line center in Logan Stankoven and may not want to break up a group that has proven it can win.
If the Hurricanes did take a shot at Larkin, they have some options with restricted free agent defenseman Alexander Nikishin, who could be part of a package, though Detroit would have to see whether he would sign an extension or not. The best prospects they could offer are new NHLers Felix Unger Sörum and Bradly Nadeau.
Anything more meaningful would likely cost a young forward Carolina considers too valuable, like Seth Jarvis, Jackson Blake or Stankoven. Larkin would fit under the cap, but a deal would likely force the Hurricanes to dismantle their roster elsewhere or offer a futures-heavy package built around draft picks, Unger Sörum and Nadeau.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning are looking to get back into the top tier of the league, and a move for Larkin makes sense. They have $3.082 million in cap space and a blue-chip prospect in Sam O'Reilly to offer.
Tampa doesn't need a second-line center with Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, but the team could always use depth. One of its centers could move to the wing, as has happened before in their careers, forming an even more dominant top-six.
They could part with a current roster piece like Ilya Mikheyev or Pontus Holmberg to give Detroit a top-nine player, and they hold first-round picks in two of the next three years. Sending Larkin within the Atlantic Division is something the Red Wings likely don't love, but a compelling enough offer could make it happen.
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Utah Mammoth
Utah has started the season red-hot, with seven wins in its first ten games as the Mammoth have a strong mix of young talent and veterans that have them inline for a second straight playoff berth.
Their top six of Clayton Keller, Vincent Trocheck, Nick Schmaltz, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther has quietly established itself as one of the league's best, and adding a player of Larkin's caliber would make it better.
The Mammoth also have the cap space and four first-round picks over the next three seasons, making them a serious contender to land the two-way center.
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin enters the final season of his legendary career, and the goal-scoring legend would love to ride off into the sunset with a second Stanley Cup. General manager Chris Patrick has moved quickly to make Washington a Cup contender once again.
He acquired St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou in exchange for middle-six forward Connor McMichael and made an aggressive free-agent addition in sharpshooting winger Alex Tuch. The Capitals' offense is elite again, and the they still have $3.12 million in cap space.
Washington has NHL players it could part with, as well as marquee prospects like Cole Hutson, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Ryan Leonard and Ilya Protas, some already at the NHL level. It also holds all of its first-round picks for the next three seasons. If the Capitals decide the move is right as they push for one more Cup under Ovechkin's leadership, they could get a Larkin deal done.
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