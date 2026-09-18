Breaking Down the Red Wings' Projected Defense Pairings for 2026-27

From elite top-line synergy to high-upside youth, discover how Detroit’s blue line data shapes a postseason push. We analyze the veteran chemistry and emerging prospects anchoring Hockeytown.
With training camp underway, speculation about how the Detroit Red Wings will line up in 2026-27 has already started to take shape, and fans are eager to see what head coach Todd McLellan settles on once the puck actually drops.
Nothing is set in stone this early, but both Daily Faceoff and PuckPedia have released early lineup projections for the Red Wings, and the two outlets line up in some notable ways when it comes to the blue line.
With that in mind, here's a closer look at the projected top six defensemen, and a dive into MoneyPuck's numbers to see just how well these pairings actually performed together last season, and how likely they are to stick come opening night.
First Pairing: Simon Edvinsson and Moritz Seider
So long as the Red Wings are able to bring back Edvinsson on a new deal, the top defense pairing is expected to stay the same from this past season after being one of the league's most lethal.
After playing together for nearly 1,088 minutes over 71 games, Detroit's top pairing was the fifth-best scoring defense pair in the league, scoring 51 goals as a duo and ranking ahead of notable pairings around the league like Dallas' Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen, as well as Florida's Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad.
The Red Wings' top pairing was also one of the best defensive units in the league, finishing the season with a 2.10 goals against per 60 minute average, ranking top eight among pairings that played 800 or more minutes together. They were truly elite and will look to stay hot once again this season.
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Second Pairing: Ben Chiarot and Justin Faulk
The pair of aging veteran defensemen will look to put together better numbers this season and will likely see an offensive boost with Faulk entering a contract year. Last season, the two played together for just short of 250 minutes over 16 games, recording nine goals as a duo but also allowing 13 against.
They'll make for an interesting second defense pairing but will need to tighten things up defensively and build off what is hopefully a solid campaign from Faulk.
Third Pairing: Albert Johansson and Axel Sandin Pellikka
On PuckPedia, they expect Jacob Bernard Docker to slot in instead of Sandin Pellikka, but if the coaching staff is looking for more upside, that certainly comes with Sandin Pellikka. The bottom pairing played together for just 124 minutes over 41 games and was again a duo that struggled to balance offense and defense, recording six goals as a pairing while also allowing ten against.
Their offensive output was tied for the best on the team in goals per 60 minute average at 2.89, and with more time together, they could develop into a solid offensive bottom pairing, though they'll likely need to add some defensive edge.
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