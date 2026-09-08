Breaking Down the Red Wings' Projected Forward Lines for 2026-27

Detroit’s future takes shape as veteran anchors join emerging stars. Analyze the chemistry of these potential trios and how statistical trends could define the next era at Little Caesars Arena.
As the Detroit Red Wings prepare for the next NHL season, the buzz around their projected lineup has started to build, with fans wondering what they can expect to see from the 2026-27 team.
It's very early to say what the coaching staff will ultimately decide to roll out, but Daily Faceoff and PuckPedia have each released their early projections for the Red Wings' lineup, and there appears to be some overlap worth digging into.
Here, we break down the projected top 12 forwards and how likely it is these lines actually come together on opening night, using MoneyPuck data to look at how these units performed together in the past.
1st Line: Emmitt Finnie - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Detroit's top line for most of last season is expected to stay intact, even though there's been some buzz around the coaching staff potentially trying Finnie at second-line center, something they experimented with down the stretch last year.
This unit is projected on both Daily Faceoff and PuckPedia, and it's not without precedent as the trio played 48 games and logged more than 490 minutes together last season. The line features a two-way specialist in Larkin, though the defensive numbers could stand to improve, as the unit finished with a minus-4 rating, scoring 18 goals while allowing 22 against.
A second-year step forward from Finnie is expected and could help this group put together stronger offensive numbers overall.
2nd Line: Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Viktor Arvidsson
It'll be a new-look second line for Detroit with the addition of 50-point winger Viktor Arvidsson. The 33-year-old Swede will work as the replacement for Patrick Kane, slotting in alongside the same DeBrincat-Copp duo from last season, both of whom are coming off career-best campaigns.
Both will look to build on that success, with DeBrincat entering a contract year and playing for a payday, while Copp aims to prove last season wasn't an outlier and that he's a legitimate top-six piece. This unit is projected on both Daily Faceoff and PuckPedia.
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3rd Line: Marco Kasper - J.T. Compher - Mason Appleton
The bottom six is where things get murkier. Both Daily Faceoff and PuckPedia have Kasper and Appleton on the third line rounding out the middle six, but the two outlets differ on configuration: Daily Faceoff has Carter Mazur on the left wing with Kasper at center, while PuckPedia slots Kasper on the wing with Compher centering.
Either way, Kasper will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing sophomore season in which he reportedly played through injury for much of the year. The 22-year-old will aim to return to the near-40-point range he hit as a rookie and settle in as a steady middle-six contributor. Appleton, meanwhile, is 30 and entering a contract year.
The career depth forward will look to elevate his play and land his next deal, with his 36-point 2023-24 season serving as a reasonable target, one that becomes more attainable if Kasper rebounds alongside him. Compher is coming off the worst full statistical season of his career, finishing with just 28 points in 82 games, and could join Kasper as part of a broader bounce-back story on this line.
4th Line: Carter Mazur - Michael Rasmussen - Keegan Kolesar
Detroit added a much-needed dose of grit to its bottom six, and the arrival of Stanley Cup-winning grinder Keegan Kolesar won't go unnoticed in strengthening the fourth line. The hope is also that Mazur can finally stay healthy and bring a physical, Tkachuk-esque element to the lineup.
Rasmussen has proven capable of producing 20 to 30 points from the bottom of the lineup while playing a sound defensive game, and he could benefit most from Kolesar's arrival if the trio leans into a hard-checking identity.
Daily Faceoff pairs Rasmussen and Kolesar together with Mazur on the wing, while PuckPedia has Rasmussen on the left wing with Compher centering the unit instead. Whether Detroit prioritizes a true energy line or opts for more scoring depth by centering Compher remains to be seen.
Press Box/Scratches: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård
PuckPedia lists three healthy scratches, with the extra forward being 20-year-old Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, who will look to contend for a roster spot and could carve out a role if certain veterans fail to meet expectations. Neither Daily Faceoff nor PuckPedia mentions him directly, but Nate Danielson is also expected to be in the mix for a spot as a potential extra skater.
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