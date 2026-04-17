Built the Red Wings Way: Sebastian Cossa’s Patience Paying Off As NHL Jump Beckons

Many of the things Cossa has worked on improving this season have been the mental, not physical, aspects of the game. Standing 6-foot-7, Cossa casts a shadow over the blue paint, and size has always been one of his most evident attributes. He’s also far more athletic for a goalie of his stature than one might expect. Knowing how to properly use those raw tools, though, is what separates top keepers from the pack. “For me, it’s a lot of positional stuff – depth-related, when to take ice and when to maybe take a little bit less,” he said. “Something for me is my hands, for sure. When my hands are on and dialled, there’s not a lot of spots to get beat for me.”