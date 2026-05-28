Canada Blanks Justin Faulk, Team USA 4-0 in IIHF World Championships Quarterfinals
Jet Greaves’ 25-save shutout and a costly flurry of American penalties propelled the Canadians into the semifinals, ending Justin Faulk’s impressive captaincy run in a lopsided rivalry clash.
The United States saw its run at the IIHF World Championship come to an end Thursday afternoon following a tough 4-0 loss to Canada in the quarterfinal round.
The Americans struggled to overcome a combination of penalties and missed opportunities as Canada controlled much of the game behind a dominant defensive performance and stellar goaltending from Columbus Blue Jackets netminder Jet Greaves. The Canadian netminder stopped all 25 shots he faced to record the shutout and continued what has been an impressive tournament performance.
Discipline proved to be a major issue for the United States throughout the matchup as they finished the game with 29 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct issued to Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren after a headshot on Canadian defenseman Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers.
The constant trips to the penalty box prevented the United States from generating much offensive pressure and allowed Canada to dictate the pace of the game.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk was among the veteran leaders tasked with helping guide the Americans through the tournament. Serving as captain for Team USA, the 34-year-old defenseman delivered one of his strongest stretches of hockey in recent memory and played a major role on both ends of the ice throughout the event.
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Faulk finished the tournament with two goals and three assists for five points across eight games and following the loss was named one of Team USA's top three performers in the tournament alongside Florida Panthers star winger Matthew Tkachuk and Calgary Flames netminder Devin Cooley. His strong play was one of the bright spots for a United States team that entered the tournament hoping to build momentum following recent international success in Olympic competition.
Also representing the Red Wings organization was highly regarded prospect Max Plante. The 20-year-old forward appeared in six games during the tournament and recorded one goal, although he did not suit up for Thursday’s quarterfinal loss against Canada. Despite limited opportunities, the experience provided another valuable step in Plante’s development against high-level international competition.
On the winning side was another Red Wing in the young Emmitt Finnie, who worked his way up as a seventh round pick up into being a mainstay on Detroit and finished the season with 30 points and represented Canada for the first time in his hockey career.
He didn't play many games during this tournament but did play on Thursday and took seven shifts, finishing with 5:37 of ice time but made the most of it with a pair of shots on net, including one that led to a scoring chance. His tournament totals may continue to grow but so far through four games, Finnie has looked solid with a goal and an assist.
On the winning side was another Red Wings prospect on the rise in Emmitt Finnie, who has continued his impressive climb from a seventh-round draft pick into a regular part of Detroit’s future plans. After finishing the NHL season with 30 points, Finnie earned the opportunity to represent Canada internationally for the first time in his career.
Although his role during the tournament has been limited, Finnie dressed for Thursday’s matchup and made an impact in his ice time. The 20-year-old forward took seven shifts and logged 5:37 of ice time while recording two shots on goal.
Through four tournament games, Finnie has quietly put together a solid performance with one goal and one assist, and his production could continue to grow as Canada advances deeper into the tournament.
The defeat continued Team USA’s struggles against Canada at the IIHF World Championship level, dropping the Americans’ all-time tournament record against their longtime rivals to 7-43 and their last win against their northern neighbors coming in 2021.
With the tournament now over, both Faulk and Plante will shift their focus toward the offseason as the Red Wings prepare for what could be a pivotal summer. Detroit is expected to explore several roster changes as the organization continues searching for ways to return to playoff contention after missing the postseason for the tenth straight season.
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