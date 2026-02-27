Canucks' Tyler Myers Reportedly Disinterested in Joining Red Wings

Myers remains an appealing option league-wide. The six-foot-eight defender carries a manageable $3 million cap hit through next season, offering flexibility for any acquiring team. Known for his size, reach, and defensive reliability, Myers typically contributes between 20 and 30 points per season. He posted a plus-18 rating over the previous two seasons in Vancouver, though the Canucks’ struggles this year have seen his rating dip to minus-25.