Canucks' Tyler Myers Reportedly Disinterested in Joining Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have been actively scouring the trade market for a veteran defenseman to bolster their blue line ahead of the playoff push, and their search recently zeroed in on Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks.
Trade discussions between Detroit and Vancouver reportedly progressed to the point where Myers was held out of Wednesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets for trade-related reasons, signaling that a deal was under serious consideration.
Detroit presents an intriguing destination on paper as the Red Wings are in the playoff hunt this season and boast a growing young core expected to contend for years to come. Adding a veteran presence like Myers could provide stability on the back end while helping mentor Detroit’s emerging defensemen.
However, the deal appears unlikely to materialize as according to TSN's Chris Johnston, Myers is not prepared to waive his no-move clause to facilitate a trade to Detroit. Speaking on TSN's Insider Trading show, Johnston indicated that Myers is taking a patient approach.
“At this point in time that's not necessarily a place that Myers is looking to go; he's inclined to wait to see if perhaps some other teams step up,” Johnston explained.
The Red Wings’ interest in Myers is part of a broader effort to reinforce their defense corps. Detroit has previously been linked to high-profile blueliners such as Quinn Hughes and Rasmus Andersson before those situations were resolved elsewhere. More recently, rumors have connected Detroit to MacKenzie Weegar of the Calgary Flames.
Myers remains an appealing option league-wide. The six-foot-eight defender carries a manageable $3 million cap hit through next season, offering flexibility for any acquiring team. Known for his size, reach, and defensive reliability, Myers typically contributes between 20 and 30 points per season. He posted a plus-18 rating over the previous two seasons in Vancouver, though the Canucks’ struggles this year have seen his rating dip to minus-25.
There is speculation that Myers may prefer a move closer to home. A native of Houston, Texas, he has been linked to the Dallas Stars, who could emerge as a suitor if trade talks intensify.
