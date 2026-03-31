Celebrating Gordie Howe's Greatest Moments On His 98th Birthday

One of the most unique and enduring tributes to Howe’s style of play is the “Gordie Howe hat trick,” which consists of a goal, an assist, and a fight in a single game. While Howe himself rarely recorded all three in the same contest, the term became synonymous with his all-around dominance. Today, the “Gordie Howe hat trick” remains a celebrated part of hockey culture, a testament to his lasting influence on the game.