Charlie Morrison Emerging As Possible Mid-Round Draft Gem in Red Wings Range

Standing six-foot-three with a defensive-first mindset, the Quebec Remparts standout impressed Detroit scouts at the Combine, offering the physicality and versatility needed to bolster the Wings' future blueline.
With the draft fast approaching, the Detroit Red Wings made sure they left no stone unturned at Saturday's NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.
The Miramichi, New Brunswick native is one of the more intriguing two-way prospects available at that stage of the draft, and his imposing six-foot-three frame immediately sets him apart among the backend options still on the board.
This past season with the Québec Remparts in the QMJHL, Morrison posted four goals and nine assists for 13 points alongside a plus-eight rating in 41 games before taking a step forward when the stakes were highest, recording four points in ten playoff games.
Morrison met with Detroit during the Combine and told The Hockey News the meeting went pretty well, saying he just tried to have fun and be himself in the room. When asked what kind of player the Red Wings could expect if they selected him, Morrison was straightforward about his identity on the ice.
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He described himself as a physical, two-way defenseman who prides himself on a defense-first mindset and is built to be deployed in all situations, including the penalty kill and the critical final minutes of games when stops are needed most. Morrison feels he can deliver in those moments and is confident in the tools he brings to the table.
The next step in his development will come at the University of Connecticut, where Morrison is expected to make the jump to the NCAA and put that physical game on display against older and more seasoned competition. The jump should serve him well, giving him the opportunity to grow into his frame and sharpen the details of his two-way game before eventually making the leap to the professional level.
For a Red Wings organization that has been steadily building out its prospect pipeline, Morrison represents exactly the kind of foundational piece that can develop into something significant with the right structure around him. If Detroit comes away from next week's draft with the Miramichi native, they may have found themselves a late-round steal.
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