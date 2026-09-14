Clock Ticking on Simon Edvinsson Extension as New CBA Set to Change Contract Rules Tuesday

That's because Tuesday marks the moment the NHL's new collective bargaining agreement officially kicks in, bringing with it several significant changes to how contracts can be structured. If you've noticed a flurry of eight-year deals getting done across the league over the past few days, that's because under the new CBA eight-year contracts will be replaced with seven years as the new maximum for a player re-signing with his own team, and six years for a player signing with a new organization.