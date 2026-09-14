Clock Ticking on Simon Edvinsson Extension as New CBA Set to Change Contract Rules Tuesday

Detroit must act fast to secure their star defenseman under current rules before looming CBA restrictions slash maximum contract lengths and eliminate crucial salary cap loopholes.
On Monday, more and more contract extensions appear to be coming through across the NHL, while fans of the Detroit Red Wings anxiously await word on a Simon Edvinsson deal. If it doesn't happen by Tuesday night, the Red Wings will be operating under an entirely new set of standards when it comes to contracts.
That's because Tuesday marks the moment the NHL's new collective bargaining agreement officially kicks in, bringing with it several significant changes to how contracts can be structured. If you've noticed a flurry of eight-year deals getting done across the league over the past few days, that's because under the new CBA eight-year contracts will be replaced with seven years as the new maximum for a player re-signing with his own team, and six years for a player signing with a new organization.
Also changing under the new deal, teams will no longer be able to defer salary on new contracts, and front-loading deals will be significantly more restricted, closing off two mechanisms clubs have used to artificially lower cap hits.
So if Detroit wants to use the current rules to its advantage in getting an Edvinsson extension done, whether that means tacking on an eighth year or structuring the deal with deferred or front-loaded money, the window is closing fast, and the price tag isn't getting any cheaper while they wait.
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The market for young defensemen shifted dramatically when the Vancouver Canucks signed 20-year-old Zeev Buium to an eight-year, $75.04 million extension carrying a $9.38 million annual cap hit. With Edvinsson holding a stronger NHL track record than Buium at a similar stage of his career, it's fair to expect Detroit's young blueliner could command a deal in a similar range, and possibly a cap hit well into eight figures.
Beyond the contract-length changes, the new CBA brings several other notable shifts that will shape the league going forward. Players further down NHL lineups stand to benefit as well, with the league minimum salary climbing from $775,000 to $850,000 in 2026-27, with further bumps to $900,000, then $950,000, and eventually $1 million by the final year of the deal.
The regular season is also expanding from 82 to 84 games, while teams must now ice a cap-compliant roster for playoff games, closing a loophole where clubs used long-term injured reserve during the regular season to build rosters that would've otherwise exceeded the cap.
Other changes include a new AHL recall rule requiring a player to play at least one minor-league game before being recalled, closing a "loan" loophole, and a provision allowing teams to assign one 19-year-old CHL graduate per season directly to their AHL affiliate instead of back to junior, though 18-year-olds remain ineligible.
Rounding out the changes, any player making his NHL debut in 2026-27 or later will be required to wear cut-resistant neck protection, and teams can no longer mandate a specific dress code like suits and ties.
The Red Wings have a rare, closing window to lock up a promising young defenseman on terms that simply won't exist once the calendar flips and once the new CBA takes hold, Detroit will be negotiating under a new set of rules.
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