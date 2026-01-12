Complete Relationship Timeline Between Sergei Fedorov and Red Wings

In 1990, the Red Wings used the Goodwill Games in the United States as an opportunity. Detroit representatives made discreet contact with Fedorov, and during the tournament he left the Soviet team’s supervision, did not return to the team hotel, and was quickly relocated to Detroit where he signed an NHL contract almost immediately. At that time, the relationship between Fedorov and the Red Wings was strong as both sides were excited to see what the future held.