Complete Relationship Timeline Between Sergei Fedorov and Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will celebrate one of the greatest players in franchise history on Monday, honoring Sergei Fedorov and a legacy that helped define an era of dominance in Hockeytown.
From a daring defection out of the Soviet Union to Stanley Cup parades, contract disputes, separation and eventual reconciliation, Fedorov’s relationship with the Red Wings was as complex as it was historic.
Over more than a decade, he became a superstar, a key member of the legendary Russian Five, and a versatile leader who could play both forward and defense when the team needed him most, leaving an indelible mark on the organization and its fans.
Fedorov was one of the most impressive Russian prospects of his generation, regularly joining the Soviet Union's national team and taking part in three different World Junior Championships, with standout performances in the 1988 and 1989 tournaments where he recorded 12 points in seven games.
This caught the attention of the Detroit Red Wings, who took a rare chance on a player not yet officially released by the Soviet system. Detroit selected Fedorov with the 74th overall pick in the 1989 NHL Draft and worked on a covert plan to bring him to the United States.
In 1990, the Red Wings used the Goodwill Games in the United States as an opportunity. Detroit representatives made discreet contact with Fedorov, and during the tournament he left the Soviet team’s supervision, did not return to the team hotel, and was quickly relocated to Detroit where he signed an NHL contract almost immediately. At that time, the relationship between Fedorov and the Red Wings was strong as both sides were excited to see what the future held.
Fedorov became an instant star, recording 31 goals and 48 assists for 79 points in 77 games during his rookie season, narrowly losing the Calder Trophy to Ed Belfour. He continued producing at an above point-per-game pace before breaking out in the 1993-94 season, scoring 56 goals and 64 assists for 120 points in 82 games. His outstanding two-way game earned him the Hart Trophy for MVP, the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward, and the Ted Lindsay Award.
During this time, Fedorov also became a cornerstone of the legendary Russian Five, playing alongside Vladimir Konstantinov, Slava Kozlov, Slava Fetisov, and Igor Larionov. Their blend of North American and European style of hockey transformed the Red Wings’ approach and helped return the team to Stanley Cup contention. Fedorov was a franchise centrepiece, a fan favourite, and a key driver of Detroit’s resurgence.
Fedorov was part of three Red Wings teams that won the Stanley Cup, including 1997, 1998, and 2002. He played a massive role in the first two championships, recording 20 points in 20 games in 1997 and 20 points in 22 games in 1998, helping Detroit win its first Stanley Cup since 1955. Fedorov’s clutch performances in the playoffs and his leadership were key to ending the team’s 42-year championship drought. This period marked the peak of his relationship with the Red Wings, but cracks began to appear during the following season.
After a lengthy holdout at the start of the 1997–98 season, Fedorov signed a six-year, $38 million offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes as a restricted free agent. The move put pressure on Detroit to match a lucrative contract and also carried personal overtones, as Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos Jr. was a longtime rival of Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch.
The offer included a $14 million signing bonus and an additional $12 million bonus if his team reached the conference finals, structured to pay Fedorov $28 million for part of the season. Detroit matched the offer sheet on February 26, 1998, keeping Fedorov in Detroit but planting the first significant crack in their relationship.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Fedorov remained one of Detroit’s top players through the early 2000s, helping the team win the 2002 Stanley Cup. He showcased his versatility by playing a short stint on defense when injuries demanded, demonstrating elite hockey sense and coachability under Scotty Bowman.
Despite his contributions, ongoing contract negotiations became strained. In the summer of 2003, after years of discussions, Fedorov signed with the Anaheim Ducks, ending his tenure in Detroit and beginning a period of estrangement between player and franchise.
Fedorov played with several other NHL teams including Anaheim, Columbus, and Washington, and became the first Russian-born player to reach 1,000 NHL points. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015, cementing his status as one of the greatest players of his generation.
However, for many years the Red Wings did not formally recognize Fedorov as one of the franchise’s elite players. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that as recently as a couple of years ago, sources inside the organization said they never thought Fedorov’s number would be retired.
As part of the Red Wings centennial season celebration, Detroit finally announced they would retire Fedorov’s signature number 91 into the rafters of Little Caesars Arena. Fedorov expressed appreciation for the honor and the relationship with the organization, marking a public reconciliation.
He has shown ongoing admiration for Red Wings fans through interviews, videos, and most recently a heartfelt note to Hockeytown, thanking everyone for what he described as the best years of his career.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.