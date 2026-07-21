Connor Bedard Trying To Lure Patrick Kane Back To Chicago

"I don't know what I can say to persuade his decision, but obviously we'd all be so excited to have a player like that, but also a guy like that," Bedard said. "I can't imagine his first game back at the (United Center with the Blackhawks), the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring to not only our team but our fans, as well. That would be incredible to play with him and learn from him."