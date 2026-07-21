Connor Bedard Trying To Lure Patrick Kane Back To Chicago
Patrick Kane, who remains unsigned, is being heavily recruited to the Chicago Blackhawks by current star forward Connor Bedard.
Three weeks into the NHL's free agency period, Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane remains unsigned on the open market.
Despite a report that he had narrowed down his choices to either his hometown Buffalo Sabres or the Chicao Blackhawks, whom he helped win the Stanley Cup three times, there remains a chance that he could ultimately decide to come back for a third full season in the Motor City.
Until then, the most visible current member of the Blackhawks is doing his part to try and get the future Hall of Famer back in the Windy City for one more season.
Connor Bedard, whom the Blackhawks selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, would love to have Kane back where he played the majority of his career.
"I don't know what I can say to persuade his decision, but obviously we'd all be so excited to have a player like that, but also a guy like that," Bedard said. "I can't imagine his first game back at the (United Center with the Blackhawks), the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring to not only our team but our fans, as well. That would be incredible to play with him and learn from him."
Upon his first game back in Chicago in early 2024, Kane scored the overtime game-winning goal in dramatic fashion, and took several laps around the ice acknowledging the cheering fans at United Center.
Kane also scored against the Blackhawks in December of this past season in Chicago.
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Bedard is now the star of the show in Chicago, having recently signed a five-year, $75 million contract ($15 million salary cap hit) upon the completion of his entry-level contract.
While the Blackhawks, who are now coached by former Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill, remain in rebuilding mode, Bedard believes a Kane return would be a major boost.
"Hopefully (Kane) decides to come back (to Chicago)," Bedard said. "You talk about the legacy aspect of it, but just as a team, he would make us a way better team. He's still an amazing player. I don't know if this is the best pitch, but hopefully he comes back and we can play together, for sure."
Kane finished fifth on the Red Wings in scoring during the 2025-26 campaign, totaling 57 points on 16 goals and 41 assists across 67 appearances.
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