"Continue To Grow": Nate Danielson Looks To Finish Strong In Red Wings Preseason Finale

Saturday evening marks the final opportunity this preseason for former Detroit Red Wings first-round draft pick Nate Danielson to try to secure an Opening Night roster spot.
Saturday evening marks the Detroit Red Wings' final exhibition game, as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena (7:00 p.m. ET, Detroit SportsNet, 97.1 The Ticket).
For a handful of younger players still on the roster, it'll be their last chance to make an impression before the final rounds of cuts and show the coaching staff and management that they deserve a spot on the roster.
One of those players is Nate Danielson, Detroit's first-round pick (ninth overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. He's played in all three preseason games so far, picking up an assist and coming close to scoring late in the third period of Thursday's game against Buffalo; his shot rang off the iron.
Danielson, who suffered a stress fracture in February while with the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins that ultimately cost him the remainder of the campaign, feels the preseason has gone well for him.
"I think it's been pretty good," Danielson said of his play after Saturday's morning skate. "I think it's been nice to get into more games and get back into game mode over the summer. But it's gotten better as the games have gone on."
"I feel like every time you play, you want to make a good impression," he continued. "Obviously, it's the last preseason game; I just want to have a good game and continue to grow."
Danielson, who had three goals and 12 assists in 18 games with the Griffins last season, wants to capitalize more on his scoring chances, something Grand Rapids coach Dan Watson also emphasized earlier this month during the Prospects Tournament.
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Watson said he'd like to see Danielson be more selfish with the puck and bear down on his scoring chances, something the young forward acknowledges he wants to do.
"I feel like I've heard that before," Danielson said. "I think sometimes I tend to look for another pass, but I think I'm always trying to make the right play, whether it's a pass or a shot. I think it's just about getting into the mindset that if I have a shot, take it, especially in this League.
If you look for that pass, that's often when they can get a stick on it."
Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan, who said Watson has seen much more of Danielson than he has, didn't mince words: Danielson needs to find the scoresheet more often if he's going to play in Detroit, especially with the offense the Red Wings lost over the summer following Patrick Kane's departure and the uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin's future.
"Nate does have to find ways to get on the scoresheet, and I think it's in his toolset to do that," McLellan said. "And we're gonna need him to do that; obviously, we lost some goals this year."
McLellan made it clear that while they want Danielson to provide offense responsibly, they believe it's within his skill set.
"But we don't want him to do it recklessly or carelessly; we want him to do it smart," he said. "We think he can combine his diligent game with a real strong offensive game. We think he's a complete player, and we'll need to continue to see that whole game from him."
Danielson, who did earn a call-up to the Red Wings last season, skated in 28 games and scored twice while adding five assists. His first NHL goal came on Nov. 18 in a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken in Detroit.
So far in his AHL career, Danielson has skated in 89 games and has 15 goals and 39 assists.
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