Could Detroit Target Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk?

Olympic gold, playoff heartbreak—could Detroit's pursuit of gritty superstar Brady Tkachuk redefine the Senators' future?
After a cinematic gold medal victory by the United States at this year's Winter Olympics, some of the players from the historic American team have returned to their respective clubs with a newfound appreciation for what it means to win big games.
Among them is Connor Hellebuyck, whose standout performance backstopped the United States to Olympic gold. Now back with the Winnipeg Jets, the veteran goaltender has made it clear that individual accolades and regular season consistency are no longer enough.
With limited year-over-year progress from Winnipeg, Hellebuyck has made it quite clear that his sights are firmly set on capturing a Stanley Cup.
A similar mindset may be taking hold in Ottawa with Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, a fellow member of the gold medal-winning squad, who is coming off a disappointing playoff exit after the team was swept by the Carolina Hurricanes. The early elimination has only intensified questions about the Senators’ trajectory and whether their core can take the next step.
Tkachuk, 26, still has two years remaining on his contract with an $8.2 million cap hit. Given his age and leadership role, it remains plausible that he stays committed to Ottawa’s long-term plan. However, the lack of tangible improvement could eventually force a reevaluation, especially for a player who has now experienced championship success on the international stage.
Speculation around Tkachuk’s future has already begun to surface. NHL insider David Pagnotta said during an appearance on Leafs Morning Take that Ottawa is expected to at least listen to inquiries this offseason, noting there is “an understanding that they’re gonna at least explore the conversation this summer with other teams.”
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
If the Senators do entertain offers, one potential suitor could be the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has been searching for a physical, high-impact forward who can complement its young core, and Tkachuk fits that mold. Known for his blend of grit and offensive production, typically ranging between 60 and 80 points per season, he could provide an immediate boost to the Red Wings’ lineup.
It's unlikely the Senators move off of their captain but if Detroit General Manager Steve Yzerman is looking to make a splash deal this off-season, they could shock everyone and make a move for a player like Tkachuk.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.