Could the Red Wings Make a Surprise Push for Chris Kreider?

Kreider is coming off a 50-point season and has shown he still has plenty left in the tank, even if his overall numbers have trended down from his peak years with the New York Rangers. It begs the question of whether the Detroit Red Wings should consider making a run at him, given how much the team could use his production, the veteran presence he'd bring to a young locker room, and the boost he could provide to a club still trying to end the NHL's longest active playoff drought.